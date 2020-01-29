County should auction equipment before trading in, attorney says

Jefferson County commissioners Jan. 13 approved the purchase a “mission-critical” piece of landfill equipment, opting to trade the old machine in for $96,000 to go toward the cost.
On Jan. 20, county attorney Weston Davis said that may not be legal. Instead, he said commissioners should send the scraper to auction before trading it in.
“I can’t find anything in state statute that allows for a trade-in,” Davis said. “After you’ve exhausted (other options), then yes.”
Davis said Idaho statue does allow for trade-ins between government entities, but said there are no cases that allow for trade-ins with nongovernmental entities. He said the guidance therefore is that counties “have to sell.” He said if the property fails to sell at auction, commissioners would have discretion on how to dispose of the property, including trading it in.
He said he believes the reason for auctioning property first is to protect public funds.
“If the property is worth $65,000, but you get $60,000 for a trade-in, why shouldn’t you sell it for $65?” Davis said.
Davis said notice should also be posted for the auction, so people are aware of the opportunity.
“We want people to show up, we want to get the most out of it,” he said.
Commissioner Roger Clark asked if this information would affect Jefferson County’s ability to sell a Posi-Shell machine to Teton County.
The Posi-Shell machine was intended to be used for alternative daily cover (ADC) but Jefferson County Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath said it “never worked as touted.” He said Teton County officials had expressed interest in the machine for seed application for the county’s noxious weed department.
Davis said it would be OK to sell the machine to Teton County.
Commissioners previously approved the purchase of a $876,000 scraper for Circular Butte Landfill. The cost would be brought down to $780,000 with the $96,000 trade-in for the old scraper from Arnold Machinery.