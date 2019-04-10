County signs MOU with Burgess Canal

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners signed a memorandum of understanding between the Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department and the Burgess Canal and Irrigation Company April 1.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath said the department will place rip rap along to canal to enforce the bank north of 200 N. They will also remove some of the damaged sections of the canal north of 200 N. off State Highway 48.
“There’s not a lot of space between the canal and the road,” he said. “So it’s in our interest to work with the canal company to get this fixed.”
Walrath said they plan to place pit run and medium sized rip rap out near the damaged areas and plan to have it completed before water is present on April 10.
“We’ll haul the material out there and dump it, and then they’ll (Burgess Canal Company) use their equipment,” he said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the memorandum.
In other discussion, Walrath and the commissioners will be going on a “road tour” April 29 during a special work meeting to determine which roads will be worked on this year. The tour will begin at 9 a.m.
Walrath previously mentioned that deciding on what roads need work has been continuously changing due to the number of pot holes and road damage that has taken place this winter. He said the transition from warm to cold weather has taken its toll on the roads.