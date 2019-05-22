The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners decided to table making a decision on the area of impact agreement with the City of Rigby May 13, pending additional language to the ordinance to clarify areas of possible confusion.
Commissioner Scott Hancock said one area that he has heard multiple complaints about was the size of the area of impact.
“I think the area of impact agreement in most cases is adequate, but I think the map is maybe over-expanded,” he said. “I’ve lived in the same home for 35 years, and I have not seen city services come out even a half mile in my direction, and yet I’m seeing this map go three and a half miles beyond where the city services are at.”
Hancock and County Attorney Weston Davis also requested that the definition of “high density” and “availability” be defined in the agreement.
“So there isn’t any loopholes, so that it’s very clear to a developer,” Hancock said.
Prior to the public hearing, Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway gave a presentation explaining the proposed impact area, and highlighted a few of the main concerns the department and city have heard from patrons.
One of the chief concerns resident have regarding being in the proposed impact area is the possibility of annexation. Hathaway indicated that being in the impact area does not mean residents will be annexed and that the city has indicated that all annexations will be voluntary, not forced.
He said the area of impact will be governed by three levels of development.
Level one consists of all undeveloped and unplatted land that has not been submitted to the county for further land use permitting prior to the effective date of the agreement. These developments will be required to comply with all new requirements of the agreement.
Level two developments are those that are permitted but construction is not complete at the effective date of the agreement. These developments are required to comply with negotiated requirements since the developments were platted prior to the implementation of the agreement.
Level three consists of all previously completed of platted developments at the time of the ordinance being adopted. These residences and developments will not be held to the enhanced requirements of the agreement since they were previously established.
Hathaway also noted that residents currently living in the area of impact will not be required to connect to city water and sewer.
Of the residents that spoke during the hearing, most requested that a certain area not be included in the area of impact, predominantly those living in the two mile-squared section between 3700 E. and 3900 E. and 400 N. and 500 N. and near County Line Road.
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson was the only one signed up in favor of the area of impact and Steve Stringham was the only one neutral. Those opposed included JoAn Wood, Carl Poulsen, Rod Barber, Nancy Hansen, Earl Hansen and Jeff Ireland.