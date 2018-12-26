The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved reimbursing the state $22,855 of grant funds that were awarded for a project at Jefferson County Lake.
Commissioner Brian Farnsworth said since the county didn’t use the whole grant, and since they cannot extend the grant time, they need to reimburse the state the funds they did not use.
“Because we can’t extend any further, and we didn’t get the grant used up, we have to reimburse it back to the state,” he said. “I was hoping to extend it on through, but the state said ‘nope.’”
Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames would then reapply for the grant next year and if awarded, would use the funds for the project next year.
“The only thing we can do is reimburse it back to the state, reapply for grant monies to do it again next year,” Farnsworth said.
Commissioner Scott Hancock pointed out that the county fronted Arbor Tech the funds to complete the project, however it was never completed.
“We gave them an advanced payment to do the work and the work wasn’t completed,” Hancock said. “This probably shouldn’t have been done as advancement; we should have waited until the work was done.”
For the time being, the county is planning to get as much money back from Arbor Tech to cover the work that wasn’t completed from the advanced amount.
“We have received $18,000 from Arbor Tech in repayment from that advanced amount,” Hancock said. “Our total amount we’ve got to pay back to the state is $22,855.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the reimbursement.
“There may be future litigations on this, but at this point it’s time for us to move forward with the state,” Hancock said.