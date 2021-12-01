West Jefferson Lady Lions were reimbursed $1,030 for both lawn care and port-a-potties of the Mud Lake Fairgrounds park from Jefferson County during the commissioner meeting on Nov. 22.
Lisa Shively of the West Jefferson Lady Lions went to the commissioners to ask them if they would reimburse the Lions as well as take over the responsibility of the park.
Shively has been a resident of Mud Lake for 40 years and has been a Lady Lions for 38 years.
When the Boy Scout program was prominent, Shively stated they received a lot of help for the park through the Eagle Scouts projects. Since the Boy Scout program isn’t as big, Shively stated they haven’t received as much help with projects.
According to Shively, the Lady Lions have two sources of funding: their burger booth at the fair and a meal for the Lion’s Trap Shoot event.
The history of the park, as Shively knows it, is that it has been fully maintained and funded by the Lady Lions.
Over the years, Shively stated they have installed fences, put up playground equipment, planted trees, put in picnic tables and BBQ pits, and even brought in sand for the playground.
“You name it, the Lady Lions have done it,” Shively said.
According to Shively, she has pushed around a fertilizer cart and carried a backpack sprayer with donated products they received from locals. Shively was thankful for the community members who provided help to the Lady Lions.
Shively did mentioned that for two summers, the county did sent out an employee from the landfill to mow the lawn, but when the lawnmower broke down they stopped coming.
“We help with what we can,” Shively said. “[However,] we think our money could be better used than paying for lawn mowing at a county park.”
Shively stated the park is a vital part of the community; there isn’t a day in the summer where there aren’t families at the park.
Shively presented both long and short term goals to the commissioners of what she would like to see happen at the park.
Shively first mentioned she would like for the Lady Lions to be reimbursed for the 2021 park expenses, which was $600 for mowing services and $430 for having a port-a-potty for five months.
For some of Shively’s short term goals, she would like to have a professional lawn service come to feed and weed the lawn, which Commissioner Scott Hancock said Mitch Whitmill of Jefferson County’s Noxious Weeds and Invasive species would take care of that.
Shively would also like to have a a small dumpster on the property, as well as having the rocks that were used as parking barriers set back up and the ground leveled out.
For long-term goals, Shively would like a privacy fence put up on the east side of the park, to replace the picnic tables with rubber coated tables, and to purchase some new playground equipment.
Shively mentioned there was a three year old girl who suffered third degree burns on a portion of her body when sliding down the metal slide.
“We are going to get on this and it’s something the county should be taking care of,” said Hancock. “We appreciate their help, the Lady Lions, and we realize how much you have done for the park.”
The commissioners unanimously agreed to reimburse the Lady Lions for their contributions to the park.