All of the elected officials and department heads at Jefferson County gathered for their staff meeting on Jan. 23 to report the happenings in their departments and to share their concerns. Concerns and updates ranged from warnings against scam calls, upcoming school bonds and the closing of the Mud Lake Health Department office.
Lori Dye with the Jefferson County University of Idaho Extension Office reported she and Joseph Sagers were involved with the Potato School last week. She stated Sagers organized this year’s Spanish Language sessions.
4-H School in Jefferson County is also beginning the first of March this year. She will begin her cooking classes in February and will go through March, Dye stated, which she is excited for as she enjoys teaching. She also reported a group of 4-H kids recently traveled down to Twin Falls to participate in the Skillathon.
There are several other schools for Ag-related activities that have passed and that are coming up, she said. These include shooting sports, farm succession and pesticide application training. Schools and upcoming events, she said, are keeping them busy at this time of year.
Dye brought up one concern, which she approached cautiously, about parking at the County buildings. She suggested able-bodied employees should try to park farther away from the building, as she has noticed some county trucks will often park on the sidewalk and block the American Disability Act (ADA) Accessible ramps.
“If we had a handicapped person who wanted to get up that ramp, they’d never be able to get by those trucks,” she said.
This concern, County Commissioner Scott Hancock stated, was an issue he was also planning to bring up at the meeting that day.
Garn Herrick with Information Technology reported as of three weeks ago they got all of the cameras in all the buildings all running on the same system. This allows the Sheriff’s Office to monitor all of the cameras and lessened the hassle.
He gave a quick word of caution to all of the departments to beware of scam phone calls, emails and text messages. He stated scams have been growing in number and to stay aware and cautious.
Hancock also reported he had heard from county citizens that scammers were using various county departments as a disguise, sending out “surveys” to residents.
“These individuals called me and said, ‘Is the county doing this,’” Hancock said, “I said, ‘No, that’s a scam.’”
The scams, he said, called stating they were with certain departments in the county and needed information from the citizens such as social security numbers. Hancock further advised the citizens who had sought his advice that the county would never call and ask for that information.
According to County Assessor Jessica Roach, other counties in the area are experiencing the same thing. She then suggested to put something up on the website explaining they would never ask for sensitive information over the phone. If it is needed, they invite individuals to come in to the office to provide that information.
“Be vigilant and be aware,” Herrick stated.
Sheriff Steve Anderson reported the Sheriff’s Office is staying busy. He also reported he had noticed a few sections of concrete near the office have begun to crack and would need replaced in the spring. The pieces that were replaced last year, he said, have lasted very well through the winter.
Roach reported the Circuit Breaker program started at the beginning of the month and will be picking up as April approaches. She also reported she and other county officials met with Jefferson Joint School District #251 on their latest bond proposal.
“We just expressed that if they need to do townhall meetings and have both the county and the school available, we would be happy to attend,” Roach said. “When it comes to questions with taxes and the bond and everything.”
Mickey Eames, with Parks and Recreation reported she is getting Jefferson County Lake passes made. She will be working on walk-in passes soon and is trying to get a total number of things they need to do.
“This is my time of year I start getting going again,” she said.
Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor reported the Prosecutor’s Office was seeing business as usual. However, one concern he has is there are people who would like to have his deputies. He stated he spoke to the commissioners on this issue prior, but deputies are being recruited.
In one instance, he said, it’s actually being considered. This may lead to some changes in the Prosecutor’s Office in the near future, he stated. He hopes to do what he can to keep them, but if not, the office will be short-handed.
“We run a lean staff as it is,” he said, “so things might slow down there as far as that is concerned.”
County Clerk Colleen Poole reported her office is preparing for the two upcoming school bonds on March 14. She stated both District #251 and Ririe Joint School District #252 will have items in the March 14 election.
Poole also encouraged all in attendance to keep the election date in mind, and to remember to vote.
County Commissioner Shayne Young mentioned the Health Department Office in Mud Lake is closing down to “save a few dollars.” Visits out in Mud Lake, he said, have gone down significantly since the office opened. They are receiving about 100 visits a year, he stated.
Instead, he reported, the Health Department will taking care of the Mud Lake through scheduled days at the school and other similar avenues.
As a result of the closing office, Young notified the department heads the office space would be free to use if any department needed office space out in Mud Lake, as it is a county owned building.
Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires reported she would be attending the upcoming State Emergency Managers Conference in Boise from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2. This is an annual conference put on by the Idaho Emergency Managers Association. She will be available through email, she stated, and will get to emails when she can.
In addition, she will lead courthouse personnel in their Emergency Procedures Training in two identical sessions on Feb. 15. One session will be held in the morning, the second in the afternoon and departments can choose which session to attend. Squires stated they will cover a range of emergencies which can happen on a courthouse campus such as active shooters, severe weather, phone threats and riots.
