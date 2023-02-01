All of the elected officials and department heads at Jefferson County gathered for their staff meeting on Jan. 23 to report the happenings in their departments and to share their concerns. Concerns and updates ranged from warnings against scam calls, upcoming school bonds and the closing of the Mud Lake Health Department office.

Lori Dye with the Jefferson County University of Idaho Extension Office reported she and Joseph Sagers were involved with the Potato School last week. She stated Sagers organized this year’s Spanish Language sessions.


