Jefferson County will not need to pay for damage a county road and bridge employee caused to a fiber line owned by Blackfoot Communications earlier this summer.
The line, damaged on a bridge on 3900 E., had not been located where it should have been, county commissioner Scott Hancock said.
“The cable was installed wrongly, it was put into our bridge abutment, not below our bridge abutment,” Hancock said.
Dave Walrath, administrator of road and bridge, told the commissioners at the end of May that the line had been cut while cleaning up the Harrison Canal. The county was then presented with a bill for $11,700 for repairs.
After discussing the issue in an executive— or closed — session, commissioners entered back into public meeting and decided to approve an agreement with Blackfoot Communications that the company would not charge the county for the damage or moving the line. Hancock said the fiber line would be attached to the side of the bridge abutment.
In other business, commissioners approved the road and bridge department to purchase a transport truck. Walrath said one of the transport trucks had more than 650,000 miles.
“It’s tired,” Walrath said.
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked if road and bridge truly needed another transport truck.
“Is it that bad?” he asked.
“It’s pretty bad,” Walrath answered.
Hancock said they needed to know their priorities. He mentioned the fact that road and bridge had recently purchased or was in the process of purchasing numerous upgraded pieces of equipment. Walrath said the equipment was needed.
“Across the board, we’re in a world of hurt,” he said.
Commissioner Roger Clark said if the department had the money in the budget and Walrath believed it was needed, he should buy it. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the purchase of a transport truck for $59,000.
Hancock brought up two issues regarding concerns with traffic. Hancock said he had received a call requesting signs saying “no compression brakes” on 680 North. County attorney Weston Davis said the county would need to cite an ordinance on the sign to enforce it. He said it would be a noise ordinance, and said the county currently does not have a noise ordinance.
Blake Schaat, who lives near the wedding venue LaBelle Lake, came to commissioners in early June to request the county implement a noise ordinance. Hancock said the commissioners have not ignored the request, but have had other priorities.
The other traffic issue involved a stop sign located on Yellowstone and County Line Road. Hancock said he had received calls complaining that cars were not stopping at the intersection when they should be.
“It’s down in the gutter and the reason they do that, is because every time a semi comes around that corner, it takes the sign out,” he said.
Hancock said the sign, however, was located in Bonneville County. Walrath said the agreement is that Bonneville County handles the signs on the south side while Jefferson County manages the signs on the north side. Commissioner Shane Young suggested a good idea might be to have a flashing sign saying “stop ahead.” Walrath said he would contact Bonneville County about the issue.