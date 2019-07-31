The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners concluded its first round of budget workshops July 15 and 22. All departments have presented their proposed budgets and had the opportunity to answer questions from the commissioners.
Salary increases are almost all step and grade, and most department administrators not on step and grade are requesting a 5% increase in salaries for themselves. Numbers are based upon a budget worksheet retrieved from Jefferson County.
All budgets are proposed, not the actual 2020 budgets. Multiple departments that moved into the Jefferson County Courthouse Annex also had decreases in portions of their budgets due to not being in a separate building. Utility costs among other costs will be moved to the general fund for these departments, as they are sharing a building.
County Clerk Colleen Poole said about four different departments are also budgeting $5,000 for Docuware, a software program for documents. She said the plan would be to budget for a few more departments each year.
Below are the majority of the county’s proposed budgets, not including the sheriff’s, prosecutor’s, noxious weeds and certain general items.
A budget hearing and vote is scheduled for Aug. 26. Commissioners will continue working on budgets Aug. 5 and 12.
Treasurer/Tax Collector
Most expenses were similar to last year’s. Commissioner Scott Hancock questioned department administrator Kristine Lund about whether department needed as much money for seasonal labor, since the department had not often used much of that money in the past. Lund said currently, they are fine with the employees they have, but said that could change.
“If something has to be cut, then that would probably be first choice,” she said. “But we try to do what we can with the employees that we have and use seasonal as little as possible.”
Extension Office
Most expenses stayed the same for the Extension Office, though utilities will be paid through the general fund instead, as the office moved to the Annex. However, Ruth Hale said the department was requesting $2,000 for 4-H travel.
“Our 4-H kids are doing so well,” she said. “They’re traveling to Nashville contests and state contests all over.”
She said they had also wanted to ask for an increase to educator supplies and miscellaneous, since the utilities line was gone. Hancock said that money would still be needed for utilities, though it was still OK to request an increase in those items.
“We have additional costs for this building here now,” Hancock said about the Annex.
Hale said that made sense.
Building and Grounds
Corey Smith with maintenance said the Annex might mean increased costs for the Building and Grounds department.
“The new Annex Building, it’s going to be really hard for the budget, because we don’t know what’s going to break,” Corey Smith said.
Hancock said the warrant on the new building will last for one year. Smith said the department is asking for more money for different budget items because the age of the building and other equipment. He said that would mean more repairs will need to be done.
Hancock said a roof needs to be redone and asked if it should be in the budget. He said he thinks the roof should be fixed in sections over four years, with about $25,000 put toward the roof each year. Poole said $30,000 was proposed for capital building upgrades, and that may have been meant for the roof. Hancock said that would work.
Coroner
Earlier this year, LaVar Summers, county coroner, spoke to commissioners about issues with transporting bodies to Boise for autopsies. Commissioners had recommended Summers ask funeral homes other than Eckersell Funeral Homes to use their vehicles. At the previous commissioner’s meeting, Summers said Eckersell’s let him do it for free, and the commissioner said it would be more appropriate to pay.
Summers said Eckersell charges families $500 to transport a body to Boise, and would charge Summers that amount. He said budgeting $2,000 for that transportation would cover four autopsies just in case, although the past few years they had two autopsies at the most.
County clerk Colleen Poole said she had spoken with the sheriff, and he might have a van Summers could use.
Summers said there would be other expenses associated with transporting such as fuel. Poole said that was true, and said to leave the new autopsy transportation expense line in.
Clerk/District Court/Indigent
County Clerk Colleen Poole said she would like to budget to move a part-time budgeted position of $5,500 to a full-time position with a salary of about $25,900. No one is currently in the part-time position.
“I may not need it, but if I need it, I don’t have it in the budget to hire somebody,” she said.
Poole said this year the department will also not budget for microfilm scanning, which $44,163 was budgeted for in 2019. She said that project is finished.
Ultimately, she said her budget has overall decreased from last year.
For District and Magistrate Courts, Poole said they are continuing to pay for training for Supreme Court trainings on Odyssey, which is a newer program used throughout Idaho that allows the public access to Idaho’s courts.
Indigent/Veteran’s
Poole said it was difficult to predict how much money would be needed for the indigent budget. Overall, the proposed budget is about $10,000 less than the indigent budget.
“This one is a hard one because we just never know what claims we’re going to get,” Poole said.
Hancock said changes to Medicaid could drastically impact what is needed for the 2020 indigent budget. Poole said they would see what those effects would be next year.
The veteran services budget was about the same.
Elections
The proposed elections budget has increased. Poole said there will be a primary and bond election this next year and a few other elections. Shonna Allred said it is also difficult to predict if elections will be contested or not. Allred said temporary workers would need to be hired this year since it would be a busy election year, so that cost would be up.
The proposed budget reflects the county is continuing to save for computers and other potential future expenses. Poole said one day the state or federal government could mandate that elections would need to be all-electronic.
Parks and Recreation
Unlike most employees, the proposed budgeted wages for all Parks and Recreation part-time attendants, other than maintenance attendants, was significantly lower in the proposed budget compared to last year. Parks and Recreation manager Mickey Eames said this is based on the amount actually spent. Hancock said more may be needed, and recommended Eames increase those numbers to be safe.
Eames also is requesting an additional part-time maintenance person, to have a total of three. Hancock said three were probably needed. Other numbers were similar to the 2019 budget
“It is amazing to me how things have grown out there the last couple years,” she said about the lake.
Eames said she also wanted to raise the Independence Day budget from $16,000 in 2019 to $18,000, and wanted to purchase a golf cart and four-wheeler for the camp host and maintenance, respectively.
Eames also proposed a $350,000 for a Parks and Recreation development grant. She said she planned to apply for asphalt grants for the parking lots and tennis court. Hancock recommended lowering the grants to $300,000 and moving the $50,000 to grant match, which had been at $40,000. Eames said she would be fine with the $300,000 and just having the match be at $50,000.
“It’s all still contingent upon getting the grants,” Hancock said.
Commissioners and Eames also discussed purchasing groundwater. Eames said that could be increased to $7,500 to purchase some groundwater. Hancock said this would mean the water could not be shut off.
Public Works
The road and bridge proposed budget is about $400,000 higher than the 2019 budget, with increases in various areas.
Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath proposed an increase to repairs and maintanence of heavy equipment to $200,000. In 2019, the department budgeted $120,000. As of July 25, about $194,500 had been spent. Walrath said it would probably be $225,000 by the end of the year. Walrath said it would be better to lease some equipment.
“I really would like to discuss the leasing of some piece of equipment,” he said. “The ones that are high-use, everyday piece of equipment that are mission critical. When we lose one, we’re scrambling.”
Walrath said he would want to lease some graders, at least the ones used every day. He said he would still want to own some.
In the proposed budget, Walrath has also asked for an increase in capital equipment to buy a durapatcher truck. The total in capital equipment would be $450,000. Hancock also said some money should also be saved for bridges down the road.
The solid waste proposed budget was also up. Total budgeted for 2019 was about $1.2 million, while the proposal for 2020 is $1.4 million. Walrath said again, he was requesting more for heavy equipment repairs. $100,000 was budgeted for 2019. $300,000 is the proposal for 2020. He said there will be repairs to the scraper and compactor. The other notable increase was to leasing heavy equipment, for which an $80,000 increase from the 2019 budget was proposed.
Commissioners
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked if the commissioners would like to take a 5% increase to their salaries like most of the department administrators.
“I’d rather keep mine where it’s at,” Commissioner Shayne Young said.
Commissioner Roger Clark agreed. Rebecca Squires with human resources said she would suggest the commissioners take a 2.1% increase to correlate with the Consumer Price Index. This would mean each commissioner would receive just under $600. Hancock said he would recommend the flat $600 across the board.
“I guess that’d be fine,” Young said.
The commissioners also budgeted for a human resource officer, Squires, which would move some of Squires salary to be paid for out of the commissioner’s fund rather than emergency management, since she is also the emergency manager. Squires said any work not done for emergency management should come from a different budget line for grant purposes.
The commissioners also added an administrative assistant, who will be paid $33,434. She also works for the clerk.
Overall, the commissioners’ proposed budget was lower than 2019 because they were not budgeting for office equipment, travel meals or professional legal services, and went down in some other areas.
Fair
The proposed fair budget was similar to the 2019 budget. Hancock questioned why the department wanted $46,900 for building repairs and maintenance. For 2019 the amount was $45,500 and in 2018 it was $26,500. He said the reason for the increase in 2019 had been for specific repairs and electricity.
“What’s the reason we’re keeping the budget at the same?” he asked.
Jefferson County Fair Board Chairman Carl Anderson said the building is getting old and more upgrades are needed.
“We just keep seeing items come up, as we’re in that old building, needing repair,” Anderson said.
He said it would also help with both the Mud Lake and Rigby locations.
Probation- Tammy Adkins
Probation is another department whose budget is affected by moving into the Annex. Tammy Adkins said mileage would not need to be as high and costs that had been for the building probation was in have been removed from the budget. The proposed budget was lower by about $80,000.
Emergency Management
Rebecca Squires said she expects to receive a 2019 Homeland Security Grant of almost $50,000. Squires salary also went down in this section because part of her pay will now come from other budgets for the other non-emergency management work she does. She said this is important for grant purposes.
She said an increase was budgeted in the maintenance operation line in case of an emergency, though it may not all be used.
“None of us has a crystal ball,” she said.
Squires said she would also be interested in adding a line or adding funding in the future for college interns to help with grant writing.
“I don’t see a problem with that somewhere down the road,” Hancock said.
He asked if Squires would like to have that for this year. She said no, because she does not have the revenue to offset that cost.
Data Processing
Windows 7 will be expiring at the end of this year and the county will need to upgrade to Windows 10, Spencer Goodmansen with IT said. He said around 100 have already been upgraded, and a budget increase under hardware and licensing would cover upgrading the remaining computers.
Assessor/ GIS mapping Revaluations/
The assessor’s proposed budget was about $40,000 higher than in 2019. Assessor Jessica Roach said this was mostly because those in the DMV would be putting in 40 hour workweeks whereas they were not before. A few employees also went up a grade, rather than just a step. She said the department is also saving up to eventually buy a vehicle.
For GIS, Roach said there was an increase to capital office equipment proposed due to office rearranging. She said the department would eventually like to purchase a table to put maps on and have at least one filing cabinet for the maps. County Clerk Colleen Poole said the county had a filing cabinet available for use.
In revaluation, an extra budget line was added in case appraisers needed extra help.
“The way we (the county) are growing, it’s just a matter of time,” Roach said.
She said money for training had also increased as there are two new employees and most of the appraisers are new. Additionally, she said the cost of training has increased.
Public Defender
Most budget items in the public defenders budget were decreased in the 2020 proposal compared to 2019. However, public defender John Stosich proposed a total of $8,500 for investigators, social workers, evaluations and expert witnesses, none of which were budgeted for the previous year. He said that would make it easier for grants.
Planning and Zoning
With new members on board, planning and zoning proposed an increase for board travel and meals for training. Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said the county also has to redo the comprehensive plan. He said the printing and publication cost went up because of that.
Hancock said more legal services may also be needed, and said attorney Paul Ziel has been very valuable to the department. It is possible Ziel could become a deputized prosecuting attorney. Ziel said he would be interested, but if that were to happen he would lose his position in the Idaho Prosecuting Attorney Association. Discussion continued about whether to deputize Ziel while the prosecutor’s office has requested an additional attorney.
All information for planning and zoning is according to the draft minutes.