Seventh Judicial Court District Judge Stevan H. Thompson ruled in favor of Jefferson County Planning and Zoning employees Jeff Ottley and Kevin Hathaway May 7, after the two were litigated by Heath and Lacy Treasure.
According to court documents, the Treasures finished their house in August, 2018 and were told by Ottley that the only remaining requirement for the certificate of occupancy to be issued was installation of the address numbers. After providing proof of the installation of the address numbers, Ottley told them he needed additional copies of the FEMA elevation certificates that had been provided by the land surveyor.
“After receiving copies of these certificates, Ottley then stated that the home did not comply with FEMA requirements and would not issue the certificate of occupancy,” documents state.
The Treasure’s claimed that they were then living in the home and they were paying daily interest on the construction loan for their home, and since the certificate wasn’t issued, they claimed they stood a chance of losing the interest rate on their home loan.
Court documents state that the Treasures claim Jefferson County provided no administrative remedies when a certificate of occupancy is withheld and that granting the certificate is purely a ministerial act.
The court however cited ordinance 16-03 that states the appeal process from a decision of the Floodplain Administrator (Hathaway).
“The ordinance provides that a party may appeal the decision of the Floodplain Administrator by filing an appeal with the County Clerk within 14 days of the denial of the permit or the interpretation of the Administrator,” documents state.
The ordinance also states that failure to submit certification or failure to make any corrections deemed necessary by the Floodplain Administrator can result in the withholding of a certificate of occupancy.
Ottley and Hathaway also argued that the pre-and post-construction elevation certificates did not match, and therefore the finished home was not in compliance with FEMA requirements. The Treasures did not dispute that the final elevation certificate showed a lower base flood elevation than the initial elevation certificate.
The Treasures instead argued that it was irrelevant because no procedure permits them to appeal the decision to deny certificate of occupancy and because Idaho law provides that they will bear the risk of any flooding through their insurance and therefore the county’s state and federal emergency relief funding is not at risk in the event of a flood.
However the court found that administrative remedies did exist and because of that would not determine whether the FEMA funding was genuinely endangered.
“Plaintiffs did not attempt to contact any department of Jefferson County after Ottley indicated that the certificate of occupancy would be withheld,” court documents state.”Plaintiffs instead filed this suit and sought a writ of mandate.”
They also claimed that the Treasures did not exhaust their administrative remedies.
After reviewing the applicable statutes, ordinances and the affidavits of the parties, the court ruled that the Treasure’s did not exhaust their administrative remedies.
“The doctrine of exhaustion of administrative remedies generally requires that a case run the full gamut of administrative proceedings before an application for judicial review may be considered,” court documents state.
The court therefore dismissed the Treasures action without prejudice for failure to exhaust administrative remedies.