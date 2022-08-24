A judged ruled on Tuesday, August 23, granting a partial Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA), allowing a Rigby High School student the ability to practice with the Rigby Varsity football team, but not participate in games.

The decision was made following the lawsuit and call for a TRO the senior student filed against the IHSAA last week for determining he was ineligible to play varsity sports at Rigby High School.

