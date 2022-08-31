A judged ruled on Tuesday, August 23, granting a partial Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA), allowing a Rigby High School student the ability to practice with the Rigby Varsity football team, but not participate in games.
The decision was made following the lawsuit and call for a TRO the senior student filed against the IHSAA last week for determining he was ineligible to play varsity sports at Rigby High School.
In granting the partial TRO, the court will allow the student to practice with the Varsity team in order to keep in shape and prevent injuries if he is later determined eligible to play, according to the student’s attorney Robin Dunn. The judge also ordered the IHSAA to hold another full hearing for the student’s eligibility within 14 days.
“If they [IHSAA] don’t comply,” Dunn said, “the judge will hold a full blown evidentiary hearing.”
At this hearing, Dunn said, the student and his family will be allowed to share their story and present their documentation to the IHSAA once again.
According to the court documents the student filed on Aug 17, the IHSAA determined his ineligibility based on their code number 8-14-2, which states a transfer student will be ineligible to participate in varsity activities for a year after the transfer if the parents do not accompany them in the move.
In the IHSAA’s official response to the lawsuit, they provided a letter from Idaho Falls High School, where the student attended and played, which called the student’s residency into question and claimed he did not move out of the Idaho Falls school district boundaries.
Dunn previously stated the student’s family have moved into the Jefferson Joint School District #251 boundaries, making them legal residents of the district and making the student a legitimate candidate to play varsity sports at the school.
According to the student’s statement in the documents he filed against the association, his family moved from Idaho Falls in November of 2021 in order to shorten his father’s commute for work. The document also states the student was struggling socially and academically at IF High School, which was another reason the student chose to transfer schools after the move.
“He is a talented athlete,” Dunn stated following August 23 hearing. “But what’s more important are his grades. In Rigby he’s a better student and has more friends. His academics, his social life — it’s above average now and he’s doing great. If the Athletics straighten out, I believe we’d have a more complete person.”
According to Dunn’s written statement submitted to the courts before the Aug 23 hearing, this case is unique. He stated this case involves a student whose family made a bona fide move nearly a year ago who is asking for an opportunity to play for the school he attends, and be provided the resources for being successful in life.
There is a full evidentiary hearing scheduled for September 8 at 9 a.m.