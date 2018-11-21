The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners are nearing an agreement with FOX Investing to allow a utility easement on Courthouse property for the townhouse-style apartments being constructed on Courthouse Way.
When the issue was originally introduced during the Sept, 4 meeting Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said the issue FOX Investing partners Bo Porter, Kris Stowell and Jake Shumway are having is getting power to their lots. He said they need to have two runs to the property, one of which they’d like to run on the county’s west boundary and the other would “feed” off the Annis Highway. Their back-up is to run it on the eastside.
The commissioners said it’s a definite “no” on the eastside because it would impede on the county’s ability to expand.
Since that meeting FOX Investing has requested for the easement to be west of the Courthouse. The easement would be 10-feet wide and 300-feet long extending down Courthouse Way.
Before agreeing to it however, Commissioner Scott Hancock questioned what the benefit would be to the county in allowing the utility easement.
“I’m not trying to be a stick in the mud I’m just want to know what they’re really asking,” he said. “I just want to have more information.”
Because of this, the commissioners tabled the matter and requested that the power company and the developers come in and explain the details of the situation.
A second easement for the convenience of PacifiCorp was denied because it would restrict the county from being able to expand the jail.
“That one really messes up our property,” Hancock said.