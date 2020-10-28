Eastern Idaho Public Health reported more COVID-19 deaths Oct. 26, bringing the district’s deaths to 41.
Clark County is in the Minimal Risk level while Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk level. Madison and Lemhi County are in the High Risk level.
Clark County has seen 40 cases of COVID-19 and had no active case as of Oct. 26. Jefferson County had 64 active cases as of Oct. 26 and has had a total of 958 cases.
Jefferson School Dist. #251 has had 12 new active cases in students and 4 new cases in staff members as of Oct. 23. West Jefferson School Dist. #253 has had one total case for the school year with no students and one teacher. They had no active cases as of Oct. 23.
Ririe School Dist. #252 has had a total of 11 staff cases and three students cases overall. As of Oct. 23, there were no current cases. Clark County School Dist. #161 had no new cases as of Oct. 23.