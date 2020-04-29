According to the United States Census Bureau, Idaho ranks 15 in census responses. Data shows that 54.3% of Idahoan have filed since questionnaires started arriving at households mid-March.
For Jefferson County, the self-response rate currently sits at 53.7%, with the final percentage of responses from 2010 reaching 70%.
“As the governor relaxes on restrictions going into May, we hope to get some mobile units out to the low-reporting areas,” Jefferson County Commissioner Roger Clark said. “With everything going on with COVID, it’s really hindered our efforts to get out to the public.”
The final percentage of responses from Idahoans from the 2010 Census reached 67.1%.
In a press release by the Census Bureau, Director Dr. Steven Dillingham said, “If you’re among the nearly half of all the nation’s households that have responded already, thank you. It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker. It’s something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years.”
The population of Jefferson County has grown from just over 26,000 people to nearly 30,000 from 2010 to 2019. The purpose of the Census impacts a county’s funding, future planning and representation in government.
“I think it’s important for the county for our residents to respond,” Clark said. “If you’ve received your Census, make sure you do it. It impacts our funding and we’d like to have adequate funding for our growth.”
Within Jefferson County, the city with the highest percentage of responses currently is Rigby (50.4%), followed by Mud Lake (30.8%), Menan (29.1%), Roberts (14.4%), Lewisville (11%) and finally Ririe (6%).
Clark County’s response rate is at 10.1% with Dubois (8.2%) and Spencer (1.9%).
Census data can be viewed at public.tableau.com/profile/us.census.bureau.