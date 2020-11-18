The Eastern Idaho Public Health district has reached 73 deaths from COVID-19 as of Nov. 16 and 12,467 total cases since tracking began.
Lemhi, Madison and Teton County are in the Critical Risk level with Bonneville and Fremont Counties in the High Risk category. Jefferson County was in the moderate risk level and Clark and Custer Counties are in the Minimal Risk level as of Nov. 16.
The district had 964 active cases as of Nov. 16 and an active rate of 42.4 per 10,000.
Jefferson County had 88 active cases and an active rate of 29.5 Nov. 16. The county has seen 1,279 cases since tracking began. Five of the 73 COVID-19 deaths were from Jefferson County.
Clark County had three active cases with a rate of 35.5 per 10,000. They have had a total of 47 COVID-19 cases since tracking began and went several weeks without any new cases.
Governor Brad Little moved Idaho back into Stage 2 of the Rebound Idaho plan with modifications due to the increasing number of cases in the state.