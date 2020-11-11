Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 64 deaths in the area as of Nov. 6 due to COVID-19.
Clark and Custer County remain in the Minimal Risk level with Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties in the Moderate Risk level. Madison County has stayed in the High Risk level and Lemhi county has been moved to the Critical Risk level.
In a press release by EIPH, the Board of Health met Nov. 5 and made additional modifications to the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan, including raising the active case rate/10,000 population from 10 to 15 for the Moderate Risk (yellow) Level and adding a metric to the highest level or the Critical Risk (red) Level of 45 active cases/10,000 population sustained for 3 days.
“During October, EIPH’s region saw a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” the release said. “Of the 64 total COVID-19 deaths reported since mid-June, 32 have been reported since October 20.”
Jefferson County residents account for five of the deaths. As of Nov. 6, Jefferson had 70 active cases and an active case rate of 23.4/10,000.
Chad Martin, Superintendent from Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251, reported that they had 25 students and nine teachers test positive for COVID-19 the week of Nov. 6.
“As we see the spread increase in the community, it is more important than ever to continue to do all we can to keep our students and staff healthy so we can keep schools open and serving students,” Martin wrote in an email to district families.
Clark County has had no new cases for several weeks. The county has had 40 cases since tracking began in the health district.
As of Nov. 6, the district as a whole had 729 active cases and an active rate of 32.1/10,000. The United States has had 9.76 million cases and 236,000+ deaths.