Deaths in the Eastern Idaho Public Health district jumped to 54 over Halloween weekend.
Bonneville County accounts for 38 deaths, with Custer at one, Fremont and Jefferson both with four, Lemhi with one death, four in Madison and two in Teton County.
The district had 635 active cases as of Nov. 2 with 9,888 total cases since tracking began.
Jefferson County has 67 active cases and a case rate of 22.4 per 10,000 as of Nov. 2. Clark County has stayed at a total of 40 cases with zero active cases and a case rate of zero as of the same date.
The United States as a whole has seen 231,000+ deaths from COVID-19 since March with 9.28 million cases as of Nov. 2.