COVID-19 vaccine availability coming for more residents

More Idahoans will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in March and April as four priority groups will be allowed to make appointments through the new vaccine registration system that was introduced March 5, 2021 by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Those aged 55 to 64 with at least one medical condition became available for appointments March 15, with the general population of the 55 to 64 age group being eligible for appointments beginning March 22.
The next age group will open by March 29 and will cover those from the ages of 45 to 45 with at least one medical condition, and the general population for 45 to 54 opening by April 5.
According to Eastern Idaho Public Health’s website, those aged 16 to 44 are being considered by the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to make recommendations for availability to Governor Brad Little.
Idahoans can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine through the pre-registration system, although appointments are currently only being made for those that are currently eligible.
Groups that can get the vaccine currently include those aged 65 and older, grocery, convenience store and food pantry workers, U.S. Postal Service workers and more. A full list of those available for the vaccine can be found at eiph.idaho.gov by clicking the “Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccination at EIPH” heading.
When preparing for the vaccination, a reminder will be sent out several days prior to remind you of your appointment. Face coverings are required while attending your appointment and those receiving the vaccine need to wear a short-sleeved shirt. EIPH also reminds those receiving the vaccine to bring a photo ID.
Those with Medicare need to take their red, white and blue Medicare card and if you have other medical insurance, you should bring your insurance card. There will be paperwork to fill out at your appointment as well.
EIPH also has a link available with COVID-19 vaccine providers in each county with their phone number and website.
In Jefferson County, Community Care — Rigby, Eastern Idaho Public Health — Rigby, Broulim’s Pharmacy — Rigby and Rigby Family Medicine are offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Rigby Family Medicine is serving current patients only.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidelines for those that have received the COVID-19 vaccine, stating that people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.
Once fully vaccinated, the CDC states that you can begin to gather indoors with other fully vaccinated people without masks or with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks unless any of those people are high-risk for COVID-19.
If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 but you are fully vaccinated, you do not need to be tested unless you show symptoms.
Full guidelines are available at www.cdc.gov under the “Learn More About COVID-19” tab.