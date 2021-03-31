COVID-19 vaccine availability opens for all Idahoans 16 and up

Governor Brad Little announced March 24 that all Idahoans aged 16 and up would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning April 5 regardless of age, medical conditions or occupation.
Little also announced that any Idahoans with at least one medical condition would be available for appointment beginning March 29.
“I want to thank the close to 390,000 Idahoans who have chosen to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” Little said in a press conference. “You have taken one of the most important steps during our pandemic fight to protect lives and get us closer to normal. Hundreds of thousands of Idahoans have received the vaccine because it is safe and it works. If you are still unsure about the vaccine, I encourage you to talk to your doctor or healthcare provider. There are good reasons most of them did not hesitate to receive their COVID vaccine weeks ago – the COVID vaccine has been tested and it is proving to be safe and effective.”
Previously, Eastern Idaho Public Health had scheduled through April 5 for those ages 45 to 64 with varying dates depending on age group and if a resident had a medical condition or not.
Shayne Young, county commissioner and representative with the EIPH Board of Health, said that they’ve updated the response plan to no longer mandate masks but that the guidelines of encouraging masking, distancing, washing hands and being careful still hold true.
“The main thing we’re worried about is hospital occupancy,” Young said. “We’re of the thought that as more people get vaccinated, that should help the hospitals. I do believe that with increased vaccinations, thing community will get herd immunity soon.”
Young continued, stating that the dynamic is changing with increased vaccinations to where he thinks the district can handle higher rates of COVID-19 cases with vulnerable populations and those over the age of 55 getting their vaccines along with frontline workers.
“The most concerning part is that we have 50 people in the hospital right now because when they hit 60 previously, they became overburdened,” Young said. “I think they’re experiencing that fatigue right now. What I want to see is nobody going to the hospital. I think COVID can live among us if we don’t have people that are vulnerable for it. It’s a rare case when someone is affected strongly... I encourage everyone to get a vaccination. It’s shown to be safe and that our fears towards it are unfounded.”
In a press release from EIPH March 22, it was announced that variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the United Kingdom variant and the California variant, had been found in Bonneville County as well as other areas of the state.
The release encouraged the following of recommendations that include keeping hands clean and not touching your face, staying home when seek, following quarantine and isolation guidelines, distancing from those not in your household, masking and getting vaccinated.
“We are excited for all Idahoans to become eligible to receive the COVID vaccine starting April 5 and for individuals with at least one medical condition to be eligible starting next Monday, March 29,” wrote EIPH Public Information Officer Mimi Taylor. “We encourage people to call EIPH at 208-533-3223 to schedule an appointment when they become eligible for vaccination.”
Idahoans can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine through the pre-registration system which can be found on the EIPH websiteat eiph.idaho.gov by clicking the “Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccination at EIPH” heading or on the State of Idaho COVID Vaccine Pre-Registration System at https://covidvaccine.idaho.gov/.
Taylor also wrote that they are continuing to receive vaccines weekly and that EIPH is “thrilled” for the opportunity to vaccinate as many people who desire to receive the safe and effective vaccine.
Those that get an appointment scheduled will receive a reminder several days before for their appointment. Face coverings are required while attending your appointment and those receiving the vaccine need to wear a short-sleeved shirt. EIPH also reminds those receiving the vaccine to bring a photo ID.
Residents on Medicare need to take the red, white and blue Medicare Card. Those with insurance need to bring a copy of their insurance card. There will be paperwork to fill out when you arrive at your appointment.
In Jefferson County the following locations are currently distributing vaccines: Community Care — Rigby; Eastern Idaho Public Health — Rigby; Broulim’s Pharmacy — Rigby and Rigby Family Medicine. Rigby Family Medicine is serving current patients only.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Once fully vaccinated, indoor gatherings without masks can take place with other fully vaccinated people.
If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 but you are fully vaccinated, you do not need to be tested unless you show symptoms.
Full guidelines are available at www.cdc.gov under the “Learn More About COVID-19” tab.