Although the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to those in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District aged 65 and older, the availability of vaccines in the eight-county district and high demand resulted in EIPH changing the scheduling process as residents took to Facebook to share frustrations with the appointment making procedure.
The district only receives approximately 2,500 doses of the vaccine each week that have to be allocated to almost 40 locations throughout the region, according to the EIPH website. Once appointments became available Jan. 30, all slots were filled within 20 minutes by phone or online scheduling.
The new process for scheduling was announced Feb. 3 and stated that in order to make it simple and provide equitable distributions, EIPh will assign available vaccination appointments randomly to those that register on a waiting list before 8 a.m. Feb. 11.
Those that register before that time will receive a call or text of an appointment that could take place anywhere between Feb. 14 though the end of March. EIPH asks that individuals that register should not call their offices before Feb. 22 to check on their appointment.
If someone registers after 8 a.m. Feb. 11, they should expect a call between Feb. 22 and Feb. 26 for their appointment.
Registration can be done through the EIPH website or by calling 208-533-3223.