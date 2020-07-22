Commissioner Scott Hancock notified The Jefferson Star July 14 of an emergency meeting to be held at 9:00 a.m. regarding county COVID-19 concerns via Zoom.
After approximately 30 minutes, this reporter reached out to Hancock to clarify if the meeting would be moving forward, which he stated they were waiting on the legal team and expected the meeting to start in approximately ten to 15 minutes.
At 10:00 a.m., Hancock called this reporter and stated they would no longer be holding a meeting and would speak on the matter at the next commissioner meeting scheduled for July 20.
Following the call, The Jefferson Star called County Clerk Colleen Poole to verify if the courthouse would remain open July 14, which she stated it would be.
County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires sent an email to The Jefferson Star with a press release to clarify what took place at the county offices.
The release stated that the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners were concerned about the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the region, but also in Jefferson County.
"We became aware last night (July 13) that an epidemiological investigation may touch some employees of a single department in Jefferson County," the release stated. "The Board of Commissioners initially considered to meet in an emergency meeting this morning (July 14). Upon consultation with legal counsel, it was determined that the actions that needed to happen had been pre-determined by existing policy previously adopted in public meeting. As a result, the Board of Commissioners provided operational guidance to departments within the county, including increased sanitation procedures and mask wearing by employees.
All functions of county government remain available. Jefferson County strongly encourages visitors to the courthouse to maintain physical distancing and wear a face covering in accordance with CDC and public health guidance. Masks are required by the public when conducting court business."
Squires stated that they became aware of the situation after hours, which prompted talks of an emergency meeting for the morning of July 14.
"We already have a policy in place, which means we only had to enact the policy, and it didn't require an emergency meeting," Squires said.
The department impacted has not been identified, which Squires said is to protect the medical privacy of those affected.
As of July 20, Jefferson County had 57 COVID-19 cases. The public health district as a whole had 588 cases, with 245 active cases.
The Jefferson County Fair will be moving forward but due to COVID-19, several events have been cancelled or will operate on a limited basis. The Craft Fair and Kids Day have cancelled. Please see page six for the full list of events taking place.
Following a statement by Mayor of Blackfoot Marc Carroll, saying he would exercise mayoral authority to cancel the Eastern Idaho State Fair if a plan was not approved, EISF released a statement saying, "...we are forced to cancel the majority of activities and entertainment that would have made up this years Eastern Idaho State Fair. We have, however, decided to honor our 118-year tradition by continuing to host the annual 4H Livestock Competition and Sale this year, as well as providing rodeo fans with two nights of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo..."
Idaho COVID-19 cases continue to rise and set new records daily for new cases, with a total of 14,960 cases and 120 deaths as of July 20.
Detailed district information can be found at public.tableau.com/profile/eiph#!/.