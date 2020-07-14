Commissioner Scott Hancock notified The Jefferson Star July 14 of an emergency meeting to be held at 9:00 a.m. regarding county COVID-19 concerns via Zoom.
After approximately 30 minutes, this reporter reached out to Hancock to clarify if the meeting would be moving forward, which he stated they were waiting on the legal team and expected the meeting to start in approximately ten to 15 minutes.
At 10:00 a.m., Hancock called this reporter and stated they would no longer be holding a meeting and would speak on the matter at the next commissioner meeting scheduled for July 20.
Following the call, The Jefferson Star called County Clerk Colleen Poole to verify if the courthouse would remain open July 14, which she stated it would be.
County Emergency Manager Rebecca Squires sent an email to The Jefferson Star with a press release to clarify what took place at the county offices.
The release stated that the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners were concerned about the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the region, but also in Jefferson County.
"We became aware last night (July 13) that an epidemiological investigation may touch some employees of a single department in Jefferson County," the release stated. "The Board of Commissioners initially considered to meet in an emergency meeting this morning (July 14). Upon consultation with legal counsel, it was determined that the actions that needed to happen had been pre-determined by existing policy previously adopted in public meeting. As a result, the Board of Commissioners provided operational guidance to departments within the county, including increased sanitation procedures and mask wearing by employees.
All functions of county government remain available. Jefferson County strongly encourages visitors to the courthouse to maintain physical distancing and wear a face covering in accordance with CDC and public health guidance. Masks are required by the public when conducting court business."
Squires stated that they became aware of the situation after hours, which prompted talks of an emergency meeting for the morning of July 14.
"We already have a policy in place, which means we only had to enact the policy, and it didn't require an emergency meeting," Squires said.
The department impacted has not been identified, which Squires said is to protect the medical privacy of those affected.