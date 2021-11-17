The FDA approved for children ages 5 and up to be able to receive the Covid vaccination, starting Oct. 29.
With the FDA’s approval for children ages 5 and up to now get vaccinated, there have been parents who have been looking to get their children protected, according to Nurse Manager Nikki Sayer, who works for Eastern Idaho Public Health.
According to Sayer, in all of the counties in Idaho, it seems parents are excited to bring their kids in and get them vaccinated. Sayer hopes in the long run, it will help to keep children in school and be healthy.
Sayer stated, in Jefferson County, the vaccination rate of people over 12 is approximately 47%. Sayer mentioned there doesn’t appear to be any statistics at the moment for children under the age of 5, as the FDA approved them for vaccinations just recently on Oct. 29.
Sayer mentioned that children can be vectors of disease; some diseases don’t always affect them as severely, but if can affect their family members or those who have weakened immune systems. It’s important to consider these factors when getting your children vaccinated, Sayer said.
One is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their second dose of the vaccine, so they should be fully protected against Covid, Sayer said. Sayer mentioned not every vaccine is 100% effective, of course, so it’s a process.
It is encouraged to get the vaccine as soon as possible, Sayer said. It’s that time of year where people are inside more, and since families couldn’t celebrate last year people are eager to get back together. Sayer stated the vaccine impacts how families can gather, go to school and attend other events, so it’s important to be vaccinated.
“We are protecting elderly parents, grandparents and everyone in the community,” said Sayer.
Children can still die of Covid, even though it’s a low percentage, as mentioned by Sayer. Sayer stated it takes one child who dies from Covid to make an impact on a family and community, especially if a child is not able to get vaccinated.
When asked about getting vaccinations for children, Sayer stated if your child is behind on vaccination they should be updated; children are able to get their Covid, flu and other vaccinations at the same time.
“I encourage them to get in to their pediatricians or the health department and make sure to talk to your health care provider,” said Sayer.
Sayer also mentioned the health department does not mandate masks, but individual businesses and schools have their own rules about wearing masks, the health department simply provides guidance.
When people start coming together, it would be detrimental to a community if there was an outbreak of measles, so it’s important to be vaccinated, Sayer mentioned. Sayer recommended reaching out to a health care provider or pediatrician in order to get the proper care.
“We want people to take all the necessary precautions to protect themselves, like washing your hands and maintaining a safe distance,” said Sayer.