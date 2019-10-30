The Rigby Study Club held its opening social for the year Oct. 2 at the home of hostess Trina Shippen.
The club meets once a month on the first Wednesday, except during summer months. Kaye Field was the chairman for the Oct. 2 meeting.
The theme of the evening was “Good food is all the sweeter when shared with good friends.”
A dinner was served and Kaye Field introduced special guest Oral Elser, a genuine eastern Idaho cowboy, who is a rancher, and a writer and reciter of cowboy poetry.
His own poetry stems from the land he loves, the people he’s known and the times gone by.
“It’s a way of life that’s disappearing.” he said of ranching. “This is kind of a way to hold onto it.”
Elser said poetry is his way of reliving the past and sharing it with others.
“Every little boy wants to grow up and be a cowboy. I think if the poem’s done and it’s enjoyed, you’re a cowboy when you listen to it!” he said.
He recited several poems for the club members.
President Debbie Finn conducted the business of the meeting. The programs with assignments for the year were passed out. The theme for the year is “The voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.” — Marcel Proust.
The Rigby Study Club engages members in intellectual pursuits in a social environment and hosts educationals with guest speakers. The next Rigby Study Club meeting will be themed “What am I doing for others?” with guests Gary and Cindy Branson on Nov. 6.