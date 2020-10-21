(ISP) — According to a release by Idaho State police, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of US-26 and Iona Road, east of Idaho Falls.
Paul Johnson, 54, of Idaho Falls, was westbound on Iona Road in a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup. Johnson stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection where he was struck by a 2014 Ford Focus that was eastbound on US26. The Ford was being driven by Kimberly Alexander, 38, of Rigby.
Alexander was taken by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts according to the release.