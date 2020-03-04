A Union Pacific train traveling southbound hit a Peterbuilt semi pulling a single trailer Feb. 25 at approximately 3:46 pm., according to the Idaho State Police.
Celestine Trejo Moreno, 57, of Idaho Falls was crossing railroad tracks and was pushed about 1,300 feet.
The crash occurred near milepost 1 in Roberts.
Moreno was transported in an ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Carl Anderson, the assistant fire chief in Rigby, is currently acting as the public information officer for Roberts Fire District as they work on the case.
Anderson said the injuries to Moreno are non-life threatening. A team from Union Pacific is handling the clean up of an estimated 2,500-3,500 gallons of diesel fuel from the area of the crash.
The Idaho State Police currently does not have any updates as they continue to work on the crash report.
WAITING TO HEAR BACK FROM UNION PACIFIC