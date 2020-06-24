On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at approximately 7:59 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection 130th E and US26, just south of Ririe. Shane Thompson, 60, of Rigby, was travelling south on 130th E in a 2000 Saturn LS sedan. Thompson failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection, and was struck by a 2014 Toyota Prius that was westbound on US26. The Prius was driven by Gina Smith, 54, of Rigby.
Thompson, Smith and Smith’s passenger Keith Smith, 64, of Rigby, were all transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Smith and her passenger were not wearing seat belts.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.