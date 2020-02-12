A Ririe and Rigby resident were injured in a crash Feb. 3 on U.S. Highway 26 at mile marker 343 west of Ririe.
Lawrence Meleskie, 66, of Ririe, was driving westbound on Highway 26 in a 2003 GMC Sierra. J. Scott Shipton, 56, of Rigby, was driving eastbound on Highway 26 in a 2017 Nissan Murano. Meleskie attempted to pass a snow-plow, failed to maintain lanes crossing over the center line, and struck the Murano.
Both Meleskie and Shipton were wearing a seatbelt. They were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The lanes of travel were blocked for approximately one hour.