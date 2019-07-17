Crime down in Jefferson County, way up in Clark County

Crime went down in Jefferson County by nearly 15% per capita in 2018, while crime in Clark County increased by almost 50% per capita, according to the “Crime in Idaho” 2018 report.
Clark County’s crime density was the highest in the state, while Jefferson County’s was among the lowest.
In Clark County, drug crimes were the driving force behind the crime rise, having gone up by 70% per capita, according to the report. In 2017, there were 40 cases of drug crimes. In 2018, there were 68. Assault and destruction also significantly increased. Assault went up by 40% per capita, with 5 cases in 2017 and 7 in 2018, and destruction up by 33% per capita, with 3 cases in 2017 and 4 in 2018. No other types of crimes were committed in Clark County in 2018, according to the report.
Sheriff Steve Anderson said alone, numbers and percentages don’t always tell the whole story. In the case of destruction crimes in Clark County, for example, one extra crime meant a 33% increase per capita. The number of people in the county also affects the numbers. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Clark County has about 850 residents, while Jefferson County has more than 29,000. So, although Jefferson County experienced more than 400 crimes, at 85 crimes, Clark County had more crimes per capita.
In Jefferson County, most crimes were down, including destruction, larceny, assault, sex crimes and weapon crimes. Weapon crimes decreased the most, having gone down 30%, with 13 crimes in 2017 and 9 in 2018. Vehicle theft, drug crimes and fraud were all up slightly in the county.
Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower said Rigby experienced a similar decrease in crime. He said there is typically an ebb and flow of crime through the years, and said for that reason he is not sure anything in particular caused the decrease in 2018. However, he said it could be “a reflection of effective policing” since more patrols can deter crime. Anderson said the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has also “put emphasis on having our guys out.”
Throughout the state, the crime rate overall stayed about the same, seeing about a 2% decrease from 2017. Hate crimes went down by almost 50% in 2018. Crimes against society increased by 10.6%, with about 50% of that increase coming from drug crimes, which increased by 9.6%. Meanwhile, property crimes were down 6.5% and assault on law enforcement officers were down by about 6%.
Anderson said though crime rates are down, with a growing population, the county could experience more problems. He said another modern problem is increase in fraud. He said those crimes are also particularly difficult to solve, as the perpetrators could be in an entirely different country.
“All these white-collar crimes, I guess you would call it, they’re skyrocketing compared to what we used to have in the old days because of technology,” he said. “So, our victims are becoming victims through the web more or less. And that’s tough for us to solve if we don’t have a suspect, a local suspect that we can target to get that money back or to help these people.”
He said people should be careful about giving out their personal information, and call law enforcement if they suspect fraud.
The Idaho State Bureau of Criminal Identification tracks Idaho crime and releases crime reports each year. A full copy of the Crime in Idaho Report is at https://nibrs.isp.idaho.gov/CrimeInIdaho.