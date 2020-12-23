Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Sept. 19 to Sept. 25.
Sept. 19
8:28 a.m. A Boxer Pit Mix named Toby jumped out at the New Star restaurant. He was last seen early in the morning near Fizz Bizz on Farnsworth Way.
3:10 p.m. There is an elderly lady who almost caused multiple accidents when she went through the roundabout the wrong way and the four way stop on Farnworth Way. A verbal warning was given.
5:53 p.m. A light brown medium sized dog is loose across the street from Dairy Queen and Broulim’s. It is wearing a collar with a gold tag.
Sept. 20
8:03 a.m. One employee backed into another in the parking lot of a business on South State Street. Property damage was filed.
4:59 p.m. There are juveniles sitting on the roof of the dugout on Veteran Memorial Drive. The roof appears to be pulled up in one corner and the fence appears to be down. A verbal warning was given.
5:50 p.m. Juveniles on dirt bikes are speeding. They are making lots of noise, making the dogs bark and doing dangerous things. The Reporting Party on Third West is new to the area and is not sure of the exact location of the juveniles.
Sept. 21
9:03 a.m. Someone left a wallet at Finders Keepers on First South on Friday.
12:30 p.m. A male is wandering around shirtless and shoeless on Second South. He seems be disoriented and is sitting on the grass across from the Reporting Party’s house.
3:08 p.m. There are vehicles revving their engines and driving around the sheep and goat barn at the Fair Grounds.
Sept. 22
11:22 a.m. An elderly female is slumped over the steering wheel and is not responsive at the Maverick. The Reporting Party was able to get the door open and everything was ok. She was just tired and sleeping.
7:32 p.m. An intoxicated male will not leave a residence on West Fremont.
11:35 p.m. A 77-year-old female with chest pain was transported to EIRMC by ambulance. The patient has a prior medical history.
Sept. 23
12:57 p.m. A traffic complaint was reported for two kids on motorcycles with no helmets northbound on Rigby Lake Drive.
1:37 p.m. There is a black four door Pontiac with a flat tire in the back parking lot on East Main Street. It has been there for approximately two weeks.
7:45 p.m. A white truck pulled up behind a dirt pile in the Hailey Creek subdivision on East Jaylee Drive. The suspicious vehicle is now heading east and has been spray painted black with the top still white.
Sept. 24
9:11 a.m. Hammering and large equipment construction started as early as 5:15 a.m. on Third West. The Reporting Party would prefer it not start until 7 a.m. or later.
9:52 a.m. A man has been sitting for over two hours in a gold Venture van doing things he shouldn’t do in public. The male has just left the vehicle on Third West Street.
3:00 p.m. A 39-year-old female with diabetic ketoacidosis on First South is needing transportation after a fall and is experiencing tremors.
Sept. 25
7:07 a.m. A business alarm was triggered on East Main Street. The business contact’s estimated time of arrival is seven to eight minutes.
6:33 p.m. There are powerlines laying across the road and the ground is now on fire on Third West. They were broken by a branch.
11:20 p.m. A 42-year-old female is experiencing abdominal pain on Second South. She is conscious and breathing. A verbal warning was given.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Sept. 19 to Sept. 25.
Sept. 19
4:20 p.m. A male who might be 13 years old is trying to swim and went under the water about 100 yards from the Heise Bridge. He did make it out of the water and is walking toward the bridge.
4:50 p.m. Lightning set a tree on fire across from the millwork on 1500 North in Terreton.
7:10 p.m. The Reporting Party was in a boat out on the river when they saw three or four teens on inflatables a little while ago. They saw the tubes forty-five minutes later near Heise, but no individuals were with them. The Reporting Party collected two smaller tubes and one larger float but couldn’t locate the owners. There is more information in a previous report.
Sept. 20
12:54 p.m. A mini excavator was tagged with spray paint last night at the new construction site in the Morning View Subdivision near Rigby. The Reporting Party suspects a neighborhood kid.
5:29 p.m. A steer in a pasture on 2050 North in Hamer seems to have been shot sometime after Twelve p.m.
6:07 p.m. Juveniles are throwing apples at passing vehicles on the North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby. They ran inside when the Reporting Party turned around and no one is answering the door.
Sept. 21
11:23 a.m. The Reporting Party on 3900 East near Rigby is a victim of identity theft. He doesn’t know how they obtained his information. A letter from the Charles Schwab’s fraud department advised him that an account had been opened in his name for $31,000.00. The Reporting Party said that they had almost all of his money.
2:07 p.m. A neighbor is out shooting at a log and tires near the Reporting Party’s horses on 4300 East near Rigby. The Reporting Party is wondering if the neighbor is within his rights and what happens if he hits the horses.
10:37 p.m. A vehicle versus a hay bale resulted in no injuries on 1500 North. The collision caused a blockage near the intersection which is east of Terreton.
Sept. 22
5:23 p.m. There is a boat with flames and smoke west of the Lorenzo Boat dock.
5:50 p.m. Trees were caught in what had been a controlled burn on 3800 East near Annis.
6:11 p.m. The Reporting Party was almost hit when an older gold Buick with 2F plates swerved left on Highway 20 near exit 325. They started swearing at the Reporting Party. They are willing to sign a citation.
Sept. 23
5:17 a.m. The Reporting Party and his friend found his stolen truck by following it to a location on 3850 East near Rigby. They saw two males come out of the truck and then left in an unknown direction of travel in a 90’s green Chevrolet truck with a bull push bumper. The Reporting Party is requesting contact at the location.
1:45 p.m. Three Idaho potato trucks are going at high rates of speed from 7:15 through 7:35 on East County Line Road near Osgood. This is an ongoing problem.
4:54 p.m. A blue and white sporty looking car is going at excessive speeds on 300 North in Rigby. The Reporting Party is willing to sign a citation.
Sept. 24
9:02 a.m. Someone is in her house on 3744 East near Rigby. She has now locked herself into the pantry. The suspicious circumstances were resolved.
5:36 p.m. There is a large role of fabric creating a traffic hazard in the southbound lane on Interstate 15 near exit 143 at Sage Junction.
7:13 p.m. A cow is out on 4700 East near Ririe. The Reporting Party called back and stated that the cow jumped back into the yard.
Sept. 25
6:53 a.m. The Reporting Party’s vehicles were broken into last night on North Maple Circle east of Garfield. $3000 in cash and the sunglasses were taken.
7:32 a.m. There was an attempted burglary on East Cox Lane east of Garfield. Nothing is missing or damaged. The Reporting Party has a video of the suspect.
2:45 p.m. An older pickup truck was left on the Reporting Party’s property on 3850 East near Rigby with a note on it. The note states that the vehicle had been stolen over a month ago, that the owner had spoken to the police and they would be back to pick it up in 24 hours. The truck has been there for over three days. There is more information in a previous report on September 23rd