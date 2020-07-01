Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Feb. 24 to Feb. 28.
Feb. 24
1:03 a.m. Dogs got out about four hours ago and have not been able to find them. Pit/Boxer mix, brindle color, female with a blue collar, no tags. And a tan/white pit mix female, does not have collar. At approximately 8:57 a.m., reporting party called back and stated that the dogs had been located.
12:05 p.m. Traffic hazard at Hwy 48. The railroad arm is down but there’s no train and the arm is not going up.
Feb. 25
8:13 a.m. Traffic bus violation along N 3 W and E 400 N. Driver was speeding and failed to yield. Driver was in a dark Chevy Suburban and had a blonde female driver.
10:25 a.m. Traffic hazard: Large shard of metal in the left lane of the road. Debris removed by Idaho State Police along Hwy 20.
Feb. 26
12:02 p.m. A male child walking the streets near Leading Edge Preschool was brought into the center.
4:35 p.m. Public service for extra patrols through March 5 at Caribou St.
Feb. 27
3:24 p.m. Parking complaint at N State St.
Feb. 28
11:52 a.m. Assist with another agency. Runaway male from Thursday night possibly staying in the Rigby area with a family friend.
4:05 p.m. An elderly female started seizing, fell and hit head.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Feb. 25 to Feb. 28.
Feb. 25
4:58 a.m. There’s a red pick up near a barrier in the center of the road. Located in Ririe.
3:46 p.m. Train vs. vehicle accident in Roberts. Unknown number of patients or injuries. The semi was the vehicle hit.
Feb. 26
1:38 a.m. Report of a traffic hazard in Ririe on 2 W near the church. A trailer is parked in the middle of the street and has been there for several hours.
9:52 a.m. Road closure in Roberts. Highway 48 between 2880 E to 400 N for most of the day.
Feb. 27
8:30 a.m. Report of a large bail of hay in the road blocking the eastbound lane.
1:26 p.m. Lost dog. A pomma poo, white peach female with a pink nose. 10 lbs. and looks like a Pomeranian. Does have a chip, collar and tags with a green/white collar. Has been gone for 2-3 hours. Called back at 1:45 and stated dog was home.
10:29 p.m. Vehicle vs. elk. The car is a black GMC but no airbags deployed and there are no injures. Located in Terreton.
Feb. 28
1:21 p.m. At Hwy 48 near 4100 E, a calf is out, trying to get back into the pasture. The reporting party will remain on scene to keep calf out of the road. Reporting party put calf back in pasture.
5:57 p.m. Report of a semi flatbed trailer parked in the lanes of travel. No plate notices. Stated no one was around it and is black in color. The reporting party is concerned that someone may hit it when it gets dark outside.
10:10 p.m. Vandalism of property at the high school. Eggs were thrown at the school on the south side in field. Eggs thrown at auto dept.