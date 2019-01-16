Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25.
Oct. 18
8:31 a.m. Verbal disturbance reported on State Street. Reporting party said there was a verbal disturbance outside the store.
8:59 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Autumnwood Drive. Reporting party said their wife is staring at them but not responding.
11:40 a.m. Non-contact order violation reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said while at the counselor’s office, she received a call eight times.
6:07 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said a vehicle is swerving and crossing the line.
Oct. 19
6:41 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a semi-truck was weaving and driving in both lanes.
3:15 p.m. Traffic bus violation reported on 1st South. Reporting party said a vehicle passed when the bus stop arm was out.
4:21 p.m. Welfare check requested on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said they were concerned about the safety of the neighbor’s children.
6:15 p.m. Drug information reported on 3rd West. Reporting party said every day their neighbor has friends over and smoke marijuana.
Oct. 20
11:14 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said a vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic.
4:55 p.m. Medical emergency reported on State Street. Reporting party said they lost consciences and fell off a bar stool.
6:30 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 2nd North. Reporting party said a woman was acting strange near the bridge.
Oct. 21
3:49 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Autumnwood Drive. Reporting party said people riding four-wheelers were causing a lot of dust behind their house.
7:56 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Summer Street in Rigby. Reporting party said a 62-year-old-male has been experiencing chest pains for several hours.
Oct. 22
10:00 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said there was a ladder in the lane of travel.
10:23 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 2nd W. Reporting party said a 37-year-old-female collapsed from standing.
11:35 a.m. Public service requested on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said their two-year-old is locked in their vehicle.
2:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Summer Street. Reporting party said their son’s ex girlfriend is there when she’s not supposed to.
Oct. 24
8:38 a.m. Welfare check requested on 1st South. Reporting party flagged down officer to check on female.
2:11 p.m. Juveniles reported ion Veteran Memorial Drive. Reporting party said kids were using benches to skateboard.
Oct. 25
12:19 a.m. Animals reported on 300 North. Reporting party said a black calf was in the middle of the road.
8:49 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st West. Reporting party said a male recently had back surgery and is in severe pain.
4:19 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on State Street. Reporting party said a male has a holster.
5:55 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Fremont Avenue. Reporting party said a car has been parked there since the previous Monday.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Dec. 1 to Dec. 6.
Dec. 1
12:37 a.m. Animals reported on 4100 E in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a black cow on the edge of the road.
9:52 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 4400 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said several cars were parked on the side of the road.
2:10 p.m. Medical emergency reported in Heise Road in Ririe. Reporting party said a 68-year-old female is paraplegic and slid out of her chair.
3:14 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 4663 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone cut down their large pine tree.
Dec. 2
2:01 a.m. Traffic accident reported in Highway 26 in Ririe. Vehicle drove into a ditch and an airbag was deployed.
3:38 a.m. Animals reported on 500 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said there were two black cows on the road.
11:02 p.m. Trespassing reported in 100 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said they want their son’s ex-girlfriend trespassed from the property.
Dec. 3
11:02 a.m. Fraud reported on 3400 E. in Menan. Reporting party said their Social Security Number was accessed and told that a vehicle registered to them was found in Texas with blood in it.
12:14 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Heise Road in Ririe. Reporting party said a 68-year-old female is paraplegic and slid out of her chair.
2:03 p.m. Disturbance reported on Courthouse Way. Reporting party said there was a heated argument in the Commissioner’s Room.
6:17 p.m. Animals reported on 100 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said five dairy cows were in the roadway.
Dec. 4
10:57 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on 3950 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was several pieces of tire tread in the lane of travel.
1:55 p.m. Welfare check requested on 3966 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their client is having problems.
4:36 p.m. Vicious animal reported on Ririe Highway. Reporting party said the neighbor’s dog attacked their mother.
10:29 p.m. Disturbance reported on 630 N. in Menan. Reporting party said there was an argument and they thought they could handle it.
Dec. 5
3:29 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said their husband fell and cut his head open.
11:15 a.m. Animals reported on 3700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there were dogs running into the road causing a traffic hazard.
3:57 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said they need assistance getting someone out of their chair.
9:04 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on I-15 near Hamer. Reporting party said there was a dead deer in the fast lane.
Dec. 6
10:06 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on I-15 near Roberts. Reporting party said there was a dog running in and out of the road.
11:54 a.m. Animals reported on Yellowstone Highway in RIgby. Reporting party said there were cows near the train tracks.
3:12 p.m. Theft reported on 4200 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there were three individuals actively stealing their cattle on horses.
7:35 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Rigby High Lane. Reporting party said a male passed in the turn lane and they would like the driver to know that she had a 10-month-year-old in vehicle and that he is putting her life at risk driving like that.