Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Dec. 4 to Dec. 12.
Dec. 4
3:56 a.m. Animal reported in 4000 E. Reporting party said there were a lot of cows by the railroad tracks.
5:06 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 4000 E. Airbags were deployed and one person needing transport.
Dec. 5
11:54 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said there was a fiberglass ladder in the roadway.
4:56 p.m. Animal found on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party found a white and tan dog without a collar.
Dec. 6
6:43 a.m. Attempted fraud reported on State Street. Reporting party said they received a call from an organization stating an officer needs to be there by 11 a.m.
11:54 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st S. Reporting party said they were having chest pains and needed to be transported.
Dec. 7
10:07 a.m. Animals reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said there were two dogs on the highway, one with a turkey in its mouth.
2:15 p.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on Main Street.
5:24 p.m. Keeping the peace requested on Idaho Avenue. Reporting party said they are going through a divorce and would like an officer to stand by.
Dec. 8
9:15 a.m. Disturbance reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said they were in a physical altercation with her ex.
3: 11 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st S. Reporting party was experiencing chest pains and numbness in left arm.
3:35 p.m. Traffic DUI reported in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle was going all over the road.
Dec. 10
5:51 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a truck was swerving all over the road.
7:41 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Lemmon Lane. Reporting party said they think their girlfriend broke into their house. Said there was a lot of stuff missing.
Dec. 11
10:38 a.m. Animal reported on Claremore Drive. Reporting party said there was a white and black great dane wandering the neighborhood.
11:18 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 2nd N. Reporting said there was a car driving recklessly and spinning cookies on the road.
6:44 p.m. Trespassing reported on 2nd S. Reporting party said their ex wife is on their property and knocking on the windows and doors.
Dec. 12
8:30 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party slid off the road.
12:04 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party said an 83-year-old female needs transported.
8:11 p.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on 1st N.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Jan. 4 to Jan 10.
Jan. 4
4:43 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Menan-Lorenzo Highway in Rigby. Reporting party said their husband was falling and incoherent.
5:24 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said there was potato waste that spilled onto the on ramp.
1:57 p.m. Disturbance reported on Valley View Road in Idaho Falls. Reporting party said they were being harassed.
5:52 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said their mother fell on the ice.
10:07 p.m. Vicious animal reported on 4025 E. in Rigby reporting party said a dog came onto their property and killed their rabbits.
Jan. 5
8:36 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 100 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a male is pale and not acting normal.
10:37 a.m. Animal reported on 4056 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a moose in the subdivision.
5:50 p.m. Nuisance reported on 3530 E. in Menan. Reporting party said renter have garbage scattered all over the road.
10:40 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 625 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said someone is on their front porch and has been there for roughly 30 minutes.
Jan. 6
10:59 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st E. in Ririe. Reporting party said their husband fell from standing while shoveling.
1:54 p.m. Disturbance reported on 3950 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they have been fighting with the children’s father.
3:24 p.m. Animal reported on 4154 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a deer in their backyard and is possibly injured.
10:01 p.m. Disturbance reported on 800 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a female from next door was assaulted.
Jan. 7
8:12 a.m. Hazmat leak reported on Highway 26 in Ririe. Reporting party said there was a hole in a fuel tank.
9:11 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party was stuck in a snow drift.
4:11 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said they slid off the road.
8:59 p.m. Animal reported on 3958 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a stray dog in the area and was wearing a collar.
Jan. 8
8:37 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 4000 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they passed out.
11:53 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on 800 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a semi parked on the corner and cannot see around it.
12:53 p.m. Welfare check requested on 225 N. in Rigby.
1:31 p.m. Vicious animal reported on 3500 E. in Menan. Reporting party said the neighbor’s dog has killed 30 of their chickens.
6:43 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on 4000 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they were scammed out $120.
8:37 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 4000 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a loud stereo playing out of son’s pickup.
Jan. 9
11:03 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 302 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said it was a two vehicle accident and no one was injured.
12:47 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3550 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a female was having a hard time breathing.
5:40 p.m. Shots fired in the Menan area. Reporting party said they heard rifle shots in the Menan and Lewisville area.
11:13 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said there was a mattress in the northbound lane.
Jan. 10
10:56 a.m. Welfare check requested on Ash Lane in Rigby. Reporting party is worried about ex wife’s health.
10:57 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 4200 E. Reporting party said a garbage truck is stuck in the roadway.
1:27 p.m. Traffic accident reported on County Line Road. Reporting party said a cattle truck slid off the road.
7:03 p.m. Traffic complaint reported in Ririe. Reporting party said there were three or four people spinning cookies in the parking lot.