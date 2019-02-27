Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 9.
Nov. 2
12:53 a.m. Disturbance reported on Short Street. Report says there was screaming and they were unable to understand. Called back and reporting party said never mind then hung up.
7:06 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Madsen Avenue. Reporting party said girlfriend won’t respond.
2:01 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Autumnwood Drive. Reporting party said they had a seizure.
6:12 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said their mom was laying on the floor and not talking.
Nov. 3
2:43 a.m. Disturbance reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said their daughter was hit by her boyfriend.
6:15 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on 300 N. Reporting party said there was glass all over the road.
6:59 p.m. Juveniles reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said two males were throwing things at passing vehicles.
8:04 p.m. Residential fire reported on Marian Court. Reporting party said fire alarms are going off but not seeing flames.
Nov. 4
3:07 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a resident has fallen.
3:11 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 2nd W. Reporting party said their mother is filling ill and having difficulty breathing.
Nov. 5
12:39 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party said a GMC collided with a Honda.
11:20 p.m. Suspicious person reported on State Street. Reporting party said someone was sitting in front of a business in all black.
Nov. 6
9:25 a.m. Burglary reported on Aspen Drive. Reporting party said their $2,000 bow and backpack with Garmin inside were missing.
3:04 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a vehicle almost ran her off the road several times while driving on Highway 20.
6:07 p.m. Medical overdose reported on Marian Street. Reporting party said they may be having a possible overdose.
Nov. 8
4:43 p.m. Medical emergency reported 1st South. Reporting party said their daughter was knocked unconscious and is now vomiting.
5:39 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 1st South in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle is driving in the cemetery very close to the headstones.
Nov. 9
8:34 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a female is not responsive to questions.
12:00 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on 3rd West. Reporting party said he is being scammed via Craigslist.
11:57 p.m. Animal reported on 3rd West in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a deer walking around in the middle of the road.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Dec. 14 to Dec. 19.
Dec. 14
9:02 a.m. Trespassing reported on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said two people were hunting and they don’t know who they were.
11:23 a.m. Vicious animal reported on 3900 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said the neighbors dog chased them into their house.
1:13 p.m. Disturbance reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said one of the residents is threatening them.
6:35 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said there was a vehicle swerving and not using their blinker.
9:35 p.m. Suspicious person reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a thin female was crouched outside of her door.
Dec. 15
12:31 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 2900 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said there was a stop sign on the ground.
10:44 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on Highway 33 in Terreton. Reporting party said there was a vehicle driving all over the road.
2:26 p.m. Burglary reported on 180 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said tools were stolen from their tool box.
5:40 p.m. Animals reported on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a black cow was in the road.
Dec. 16
7:28 a.m. Animal reported on 4500 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said three horses were in the road with blankets on.
8:50 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a male is not making sense who has been ill.
2:50 p.m. Traffic accident reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone hit their mailbox.
9:16 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 2868 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said their daughter was driving through the state when she picked up two males.
Dec. 17
12:00 p.m. Animal reported on 4242 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there were four horses in the roadway.
5:33 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 150 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was pry marks on a new development.
6:49 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on 3700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone came to their house and said they wanted him to change to DirecTV.
Dec. 18
3:52 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Smith Street in Ririe. Reporting party said a motor home is parked in the alley.
5:08 p.m. Welfare check requested on Highway 33 in Terreton. Reporting party said an elderly man was walking along the highway.
8:38 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3400 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their brother has a brain bleed and is not acting normal.
Dec. 19
7:26 a.m. Animal reported on 4700 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a mule buck had been hit and was injured.
8:26 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone sped past the stop sign in front of them.
3:42 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said there was a saw in the roadway.
4:46 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said they saw a kid riding their bike and when they looked later the bike was left by the canal.