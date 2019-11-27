Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Sept. 4 to Sept. 11.
Sept. 4
8:18 a.m. Lost dog reported on 1st W. Reporting party said a chipped and licensed, mostly white boxer mix with a teal collar had gone missing.
4:33 p.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street. Reporting party said a Lexus and Honda were involved with one of the cars rear-ending the other in a parking lot.
5:55 p.m. Dog reported on State Street. Reporting party said a dog was in a Chevy two-door silver car.
Sept. 5
8:40 a.m. Vandalism reported on Main Street. Reporting party said a window screen had been damaged.
8:59 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said a 67-year-old was having a possible heart attack while in a van near the railroad track with flashers on.
11:03 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Main Street. Reporting party said a 32-year-old man fell down the stairs and possible had a broken ankle.
Sept. 6
12:04 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Madsen Avenue. Reporting party said one or two people had been sitting inside a vehicle for over an hour with no lights on.
12:17 p.m. Suspicious person reported on Farnsworth Way in Rigby. Reporting party said an older male had tried speaking with kids through the fence.
Sept. 7
10:21 a.m. Parking complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said multiple cars were parked on a blind corner in a no parking zone.
11:55 a.m. Parking complaint reported on 3rd N. Reporting party said several vehicles were parked in the intersection. The reporting party said in spite of construction, there were still parking spots.
12:20 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a 93-year-old woman was drooling with glazed eyes and not speaking.
2:24 p.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street. Reporting party said a 7-year-old girl on a bike had been hit by a vehicle and was breathing.
Sept. 8
10:35 a.m. Dog reported on 2nd S. Reporting party said a dog came from between the houses and nipped at her mother as they were walking by.
7:50 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2nd W. Reporting party said husband, a 56-year-old man, was having an allergic reaction with a swelling face and mild trouble breathing after having almonds.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Sept. 4 to Sept. 11.
Sept. 4
9:37 a.m. Suspicious person reported on 627 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said a male in a black Acura was driving back and forth and looking in windows. She said the male kicked in her garage door yesterday but she said she did not know who he is.
11:32 a.m. Animal abuse reported on 1st E. in Ririe. Reporting party said a puppy across the street had been parking in the morning and was now in a kennel with direct sun and no food or water.
9:02 p.m. Fire reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said a fire was starting to flare back up due to winds and said there was no water on scene.
Sept. 5
12:08 a.m. Disturbance reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said there was a verbal disturbance involving a brown Chevy pickup truck with unknown weapons and tinted windows.
7:56 a.m. Dog bite reported on 700 E. in Monteview. Reporting party said wife had been bitten by a dog.
7:04 p.m. Shots reported on 3400 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said people were shooting in an unsafe manner toward them near the cemetery.
10:40 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 3565 E. in Menan. Reporting party said they heard a noise and found the camper door open when they went out. The reporting party said this had happened before and said things had been out of place.
Sept. 6
1:57 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 550 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 68-year-old woman was having difficulty breathing and felt like she was drowning.
4:36 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 2880 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said a male parked in his car kept getting in and out of the vehicle and sitting on the steps taking photos with his phone.
10:17 p.m. Accident reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said an elk had been hit and was lying in the middle of the road, alive.
Sept. 7
11:25 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Interstate 15 in Hamer. Reporting party said a white van blew a tire and flipped. The reporting party said there was no road blockage and everyone was getting out.
6:53 p.m. Attempted fraud reported on 3955 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they were on a dating app and had received texts and calls asking for $1,400.
7:32 p.m. Vicious dog reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said upon returning home from the fair he was trapped in his vehicle. He said his neighbor has a black and white farm dog.
Sept. 8
1:31 a.m. Disturbance reported on Main Street in Ririe. Reporting party said she got punched in the face through her car window as she was leaving while near the bar.
1 p.m. Suspicious person reported on Highway 48 in Roberts. Reporting party said a guy in a hoodie sweatshirt was on the bridge, not doing well and looking into the water.
3:01 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Bassett Road in Roberts. Reporting party said a 52-year-old man was experiencing lower back pain into his legs.
6:18 p.m. Prowler reported on 3800 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said someone was in the house. She said she was locked in her bedroom by herself and did not have weapons with her.
Sept. 9
9:10 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 2858 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said there was trouble with a male coming around the residence after being asked not to.
11:01 a.m. Fraud reported on 3500 E. in Menan. Reporting party said card was used and attempted to be used for purchases made over a PlayStation.
12:16 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3200 E. in Menan. Reporting party said 67-year-old grandfather fell, had a cut on his leg and had difficulty moving.
7:18 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on County Line Road in Rigby. Reporting party said a semi truck pulling doubles was speeding while traveling eastbound.
Sept. 10
2:23 a.m. Dog reported on 1st E. in Ririe. Reporting party said a large dog in the city toward the end of the street had been barking for more than an hour.
4:26 p.m. Vicious dog reported on 3600 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a stray dog without collar or tags was acting aggressive toward the dogs and cats.
8:33 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 170 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said five minutes prior, someone banged on the door and was ringing the doorbell, but she said she did not see anyone. She said she was home alone and had an old non-working firearm in the residence and was scared to answer the door.
Sept. 11
12:52 a.m. Disturbance reported on 4225 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a male hit her and threw a cup at her.
7:21 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3200 E. in Menan. Reporting party said 74-year-old husband did not have injuries but was on the floor and could not get up.
1:56 p.m. Disturbance reported on 1525 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said there was a physical disturbance between a female and her father.