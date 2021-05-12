Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Nov. 18 to Nov. 27.
Nov. 18
9:41 a.m. The Reporting Party is with loss prevention and has video footage of a shoplifter from Saturday. The 20-year-old male was wearing a black coat with white stripes. The contact is in the camera room at Broulim’s on North State Street.
2:30 p.m. There is a tree on fire just off of Highway 20 near exit 322 and it is on the west side of the highway bridge.
7:41 p.m. A nine-year-old female was bitten by a dog on North State Street.
Nov. 19
1:52 a.m. The front entry perimeter alarm was triggered at the Beehive Federal Credit Union on South State Street. The incident was determined to be unfounded.
5:57 a.m. A 29-year-old female is experiencing severe upper right quad pain and is unable to stand. She was transported from South Third West by a privately owned vehicle to EIRMC.
11:40 a.m. A traffic violation occurred on West Main Street when a vehicle passed a bus with its crossing arm extended. A verbal warning was given.
Nov. 20
10:04 a.m. A funeral escort was requested for two traffic lights in Rigby from the funeral home on West Main Street. They will then head westbound onto First South.
12:41 p.m. Someone hit the Reporting Party’s car on Rigby Lake Drive while they were at work. They noticed the damage today and will be in their office till 5 p.m.
3:26 p.m. The Reporting Party’s tire flew off the car while they were driving on Highway 20 near exit 320. Public assistance was given.
Nov. 21
1:08 a.m. There was a report of a child screaming and loud music playing on Caribou Street.
5:11 p.m. Employees at Finders Keepers are trying to close and there is a female outside banging on the door. They advised her that they couldn’t open the door because they were counting the money. The female left in a maroon vehicle towards town. Employees were advised to call back if she returned.
11:42 p.m. The Reporting Party can smell and see gasoline coming out of a purple or black Dodge Ram truck in the Wendy’s parking lot on Rigby Lake Drive.
Nov. 22
1:45 p.m. The Reporting Party states that she is missing items from inside and outside of her house on First South. The burglary may have occurred last night.
2:46 p.m. Extra patrols were scheduled on First South during the night and day for one week.
10:28 p.m. The Reporting Party’s brother was arrested today and left a vehicle on First South. Two different subjects are stating that the vehicle belongs to them and are coming to get it. The Reporting Party does not want to release it to the right person.
Nov. 23
11:05 a.m. An escort was requested from the funeral home on West Main Street to the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.
11:17 a.m. A vehicle hit a pump at the Good 2 Go on South State Street and then left. The incident occurred at an unknown time and the manager is trying to locate the video footage.
8:13 p.m. A brown and white dog without a collar wandered into a store on North State Street. The dog may be a German Shorthaired Pointer. A verbal warning was given.
Nov. 24
8:42 a.m. A warrant was issued, and the subject turned herself in at Courthouse Way.
11:31 a.m. There is a black cow with no ear tags loose near Yellowstone Lumber on North Yellowstone Highway. The Reporting Party did not know who the owner is. The incident resulted in a verbal warning.
2:05 p.m. A lady in a maroon Ford pulled out in front of the Reporting Party and then swerved all over the road on the Yellowstone Highway.
Nov. 25
5:35 p.m. A vehicle swerved in front of the Reporting Party and then performed a brake check. The Reporting Party’s vehicle is now in the median and suffered no damage on Highway 20 near exit 322.
5:39 p.m. East of Rigby on Highway 48, a vehicle made an illegal left-hand turn and ran the Reporting Party of the road. The damage to the vehicle was unknown.
9:09 p.m. A semi parked in front of the Broulims on North State Street. It is obscuring the view and creating a traffic hazard.
Nov. 26
6:39 a.m. There are dogs barking non-stop next door on Second South. This is an ongoing issue.
Nov. 27
11:27 a.m. There is a disabled crosswalk on East First South and Spud Alley.
1:42 p.m. Two females and a male, with a truck and a red car, have been trespassing on Farnsworth Way.
7:45 p.m. Someone pounded on the door and ran away on First North. The Reporting Party requested the area to be checked out.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Nov. 18 to Nov. 27.
Nov. 18
2:49 a.m. Two teens ran off after triggering a motion light in the Reporting Party’s backyard on 3400 East in Lewisville. One was wearing a maroon hoodie and the other was in a grey hoodie.
2:58 p.m. A red Honda with 1A plates was swerving all over the road and is now in the median on Highway 20 near mile marker 324.
8:12 p.m. The neighbors to the south are playing loud music on 2743 East near Roberts.
Nov. 19
1:15 p.m. An aggressive dog is outside with the Reporting Party’s dog on 4400 East near Ririe. She thinks she knows who the owner is, but they won’t answer the door. The situation was resolved.
3:00 p.m. The Reporting Party found a burnt vehicle while hunting along the sand dune trails. The vehicle is 400 yards south of the large parking lot on the Egin Hamer Road.
6:04 p.m. There is a large bon fire south of the Reporting Party’s position on 3900 East near Annis. They are concerned that the brush nearby will catch on fire due to the wind.
Nov. 20
12:32 a.m. There are a lot of cars coming and going while playing loud music on North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby.
8:57 a.m. A farmer had a 2010 contract for the use of the property on 4300 East between Rigby and Ririe. He refuses to sign a new contract and was advised that he cannot use the property till a new one is in place. The other party has since moved their cattle onto the property and was belligerent when contacted.
11:17 a.m. An apple watch was stolen approximately two days ago, and the Reporting Party’s husband is unsure where it was taken from. The owner is on 4090 East near Rigby.
Nov. 21
7:07 a.m. The Reporting Party plans to tear down a fence and is stacking firewood on 4108 East near Labelle. They are concerned because there is an ongoing property dispute with the neighbors and there may be issues.
7:48 a.m. Public assistance was requested while moving cattle between 8:30 and 9:00 a.m. on 4300 East and Highway 48.
10:20 a.m. The Reporting Party woke up to a crash around 1:30 a.m. on East Elm Lane near the County Line Road. The neighbors are dragging something behind a pickup and the Reporting Party noticed that the mailboxes had been hit.
Nov. 22
6:08 a.m. A dark Dodge Caravan is parked in the roadway on 100 North near Grant. A hearing-impaired female is locked out of the vehicle. She told them not to open the vehicle and gave them the phone number for the locksmith.
2:16 p.m. The Reporting Party on 4925 East near Heise received a scam call from a number starting with a 208 area code and a 515 prefix. The caller claimed to be from the Bank of Idaho.
2:57 p.m. A male is walking around and looking closely at the homes near the Menan Boat Dock. An extra patrol was scheduled.
Nov. 23
9:24 a.m. An individual known to the Reporting Party stole their snowplow and other outdoor items on 4400 East near Ririe. At approximately 7:47 p.m., the Reporting Party called back to state that the plow was returned.
9:51 a.m. The Reporting Party, at an unknown address, paid for some saddles but they never received them. A follow-up call was requested.
2:59 p.m. The Reporting Party’s son stole $2000 in quarters from them on 3400 East near Menan. The son left in a grey Mazda and a follow-up call was requested.
Nov. 24
12:11 p.m. A female wirehaired terrier without a collar and chip was found on 2872 East in Roberts.
2:10 p.m. A female is putting the Reporting Party’s address onto Facebook and posting lies about their husband.
5:44 p.m. The Reporting Party’s house was shot by a hunter in a green or gray Honda hatchback on 2850 East near Roberts.
Nov. 25
9:27 a.m. There are people going into the Roberts Community Church building at night on 2872 East in Roberts. The individuals might have a key. Please contact the Reporting Party if the door is unlocked. An extra patrol was done in the area.
9:49 a.m. Two horses, one white and the other a buckskin, is out on 3400 East between Lewisville and Grant. They are going in and out of traffic. The Reporting Party requested assistance getting them back in.
5:30 p.m. The Reporting Party lives at the bottom of the ski hill on East Kelly Canyon Road. They heard a loud boom and can see the ski lifts swaying.
Nov. 26
11:39 a.m. Someone hit a deer and left their front bumper in front of the house on 800 North near Menan. They do not want the owner of the bumper to contact him.
1:47 p.m. A Toyota slid off the road and hit the Reporting Party’s tree on 4200 East between Rigby and Ririe. No injuries occurred.
3:30 p.m. Someone hit the mailbox and the Post Register box hours ago on 100 North between Rigby and Ririe.
Nov. 27
10:03 a.m. A dump truck is losing trash on Highway 20 near exit 322 towards Idaho Falls and creating a traffic hazard. The truck has pulled off the road.
3:59 p.m. Trespassers are hunting and have a vehicle where they are not supposed to be on 550 North in Labelle. The investigation resulted in an arrest.
8:02 p.m. A deer and two vehicles were involved in an accident on Highway 20 near exit 325. Debris is on the road and the air bags did deploy. There is no injuries and no blockage.