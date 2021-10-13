RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for April 2 to 5.
Apr. 05
6:07 a.m. There is a grey truck swerving in the south bound lane on Highway 20 near mile marker 321.
11:42 a.m. An older man will not stop coming to her house on First South. This is an ongoing issue and a written warning was given.
Apr. 06
4:14 p.m. There is smoke inside the cabin of a vehicle on East Main Street. No medical transport was needed.
5:08 p.m. A silver Cadillac and a silver Dodge Ram were involved in a traffic accident on South State Street.
7:55 p.m. Owners just abandoned a dog at the Country Cowlicks Beauty and Barbershop on Bonham Street. The dog looks like an Irish Wolfhound and is named Baxter. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 07
3:08 p.m. There is a possible altercation over the spot in the Dairy Queen drive-through between the drivers of a red Toyota Tundra and an older Chevrolet with a trailer on North State Street.
6:23 p.m. There is a male wearing blue jeans, black Adidas hoodie, beanie and glasses is loitering at the back of a building on Rigby Lake Drive and throwing rocks. The reported incident was closed.
7:40 p.m. A female is sitting at the back of a building on Farnsworth Way and throwing cans at the employees when they tried talking to her. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 08
1:49 p.m. The wind blew a flatbed trailer into the Reporting Party’s car on Third West.
1:51 p.m. There is trampoline flying down the road on North State Street “behind” Harwood Elementary.
2:16 p.m. A tree has blown over in the Reporting Party’s back yard on First South and taken down some lines. They do not know if they are power, cable or telephone lines. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
Apr. 09
10:35 a.m. A gas drop line has been hit and the Reporting Party can hear it on the corner of Pleasant Country Lane and Stockham Boulevard. Intermountain Gas was contacted.
5:06 p.m. There is a male and female in a black BMW with tinted windows doing adult things near the playground equipment and shelter in Central Park, also known as Rigby City Park.
8:14 p.m. Public service was provided by unlocking a vehicle on Caribou Street.
Apr. 10
6:59 p.m. There is a Pontiac Grand Prix with a flat tire on East Main Street at Don’s Lounge. It will get moved tomorrow.
8:47 p.m. Open containers have been seen in a small four-door vehicle of unknown color in the drive-through.
11:47 p.m. Someone standing outside the drive-through window at the Subway on South State Street and is trying to convince them to come out. The woman is acting erratically. She has a cigarette, football jersey, short blond hair, short in height and of a bigger build.
Apr. 11
9:03 a.m. The Reporting Party’s grandmother fell last night at West Fremont Avenue and was transported to EIRMC via ambulance.
12:36 p.m. A controlled burn of branches was called in at a location on Third West.
2:58 p.m. There are six teenagers, five males and one female, throwing rocks at the windows and attempting to break them on Veteran Memorial Drive.
Apr. 12
12:14 a.m. The driver of a Subaru with blacked out windows is driving slowly on Highway 20 near exit 322. When the Reporting Party tries to pass in their red Nissan Altima, they speed up to 60 miles-per-hour. They are swerving around and may be under the influence of alcohol. The reported incident was closed.
11:55 a.m. There was a follow-up performed at East Main Street for a fraud incident involving a cashed check for 2,688.44. The check has a fingerprint. The Reporting Party is with Western Wholesale.
11:52 p.m. There is an open gate to the parking lot and an open door at the childhood center on West Main Street. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 13
12:17 a.m. The driver of a black Chevrolet SUV hit a dumpster and is now speeding in the parking lot in reverse at the Maverick.
8:36 a.m. There has been a brown and tan van with a generator on the back in the Broulim’s parking lot since Wednesday of last week. Kids have been in and out of it and there is vomit on the ground next to the old office building. A verbal warning was given.
6:13 p.m. There are nails in the roadway on South Clark Street and Main Street.
Apr. 14
4:22 p.m. The Reporting Party lost a trifold wallet with a fishing license, three bank cards and ID cards. He has called the bank and is unsure where he may have lost it.
5:24 p.m. A black Chevrolet Avalanche collided into a pole on South State Street. Top Notch Towing services were needed.
8:40 p.m. The Reporting Party accidently left a longboard at Sudsy Car Wash on Second South after removing it to clean their car. It was missing when they went back. They had witnessed a male in the area when they were cleaning their vehicle.
Apr. 15
7:59 a.m. There was a collision between a silver Nissan and a silver four-door vehicle near the Dollar Tree. None of the air bags deployed. The vehicles are blocking the road at the corner of Main Street and First West.
12:39 p.m. Public assistance is needed for a funeral starting in Idaho Falls and ending at Pioneer Cemetery.
1:58 p.m. The odor of Marijuana is coming from the neighbor's residence on Third West. The reporting party has observed a lot of traffic in and out of the building during the day and night. They do not know the names of the residents and they would like to remain anonymous.
Apr. 16
12:09 p.m. A VIN inspection was performed on three motorcycles and a trailer on First West.
12:32 p.m. An escort was requested for the traffic lights on West Main Street to the Annis Cemetery. They will call back on the closing song.
8:11 p.m. Assistance was requested from another agency involving a huge tractor with a large load and without the vehicle’s lights turned on in the southbound lanes of Highway 20 at exit 320.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for April 2 to 5.
Apr. 05
8:25 a.m. There is a rollover in the northbound lane on Interstate 15 near mile marker 147 between Hamer and Sage Junction.
10:02 a.m. A suspicious man is walking over the river bridge in Osgood in the middle of the road on East County Line Road.
6:50 p.m. There are parents fighting at Dance Unlimited on 228 North near Rigby. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 06
7:48 a.m. A blue vehicle slid off the road in the northbound lanes on Interstate 15 by mile marker 131. The Reporting Party does not know if anyone is inside.
11:55 a.m. There is a lifted white Chevrolet with 2F plates running other cars off the road on the southbound lanes on Highway 20 near mile marker 328 close to the Lorenzo exit.
11:00 p.m. The Fed Ex Ground Infared overhead door alarm was triggered on 4062 East near Lorenzo. The property contact will be in a white Dodge Durango and the reported incident was closed.
Apr. 07
12:16 p.m. There is a small blue car covered in sticky notes that just left the Ririe High School and is heading north on the West Ririe Highway. The papers are flying off the vehicle and are all over the roadway. A verbal warning was given for littering.
7:33 p.m. The neighbor, kitty corner to the Reporting Party, has been burning stuff all day that is producing a thick black smoke on 100 North between County Line Road and Rigby. They believe it is garbage and things that should not be burned. The reported incident was a controlled burn of yard debris and tree branches.
9:03 p.m. A person wearing dark clothing is hitchhiking on 4100 East near Rigby.
Apr. 08
8:09 a.m. The Reporting Party, on 3811 East near Rigby, last saw their Bersa Thunder 380 Pistol with black markings in their unlocked vehicle. Later, the firearm was found in another vehicle.
4:24 p.m. A car ran into the Reporting Party’s yard and hit the neighbor’s car. The airbags did not deploy and no injuries occurred. There is no blockage on 1500 North near Terreton.
8:39 p.m. Extra patrols were scheduled for the next two weeks after school on the East Menan Lorenzo Highway to watch for speeders in Menan.
Apr. 09
1:32 a.m. Someone has been sitting in a pickup truck for 40 minutes across the street in front of the Reporting Party’s house on East Smith Street in Ririe. The reported incident was closed.
3:01 a.m. A resident on 4064 East near Rigby has abrasions on his forehead. The Reporting Party did not see him fall. No medical transport was needed.
11:02 p.m. There are multiple pickup trucks with pallets heading toward the buttes north of the Snake River. The Reporting Party thinks they are possibly underage drinkers and wants to stay anonymous.
Apr. 10
9:59 a.m. There is a lift on fire and fully engulfed on the side of the road. No structures are threatened on 3500 East near Grant.
2:30 p.m. Manure is on fire on 1500 North in Terreton near the flooring shop of Ron's Tire and Motorsport Point S.
3:27 p.m. At approximately 10:00 a.m. this morning, a female rested her hand on their door and appeared to be taking a picture. She has a white pickup truck. The Reporting Party is out of town and has camera footage from their property on 331 North near Rigby.
Apr. 11
12:46 p.m. A jacked up older red pickup truck with mud on it is driving up and down the road on 2900 East near Roberts. The vehicle has also been observed on Basset Road and in the borrow pit. A verbal warning was given.
4:01 p.m. Kids are walking along the canal and shooting .22 bullets on 4139 East near Rigby. They scared his 16-year-old daughter and the Reporting Party confronted them.
4:34 p.m. There are kids drinking and driving on 2900 East near Roberts. They were throwing beer cans and cigarettes out of a lifted 1990’s red Ford with a missing back bumper. They denied that they were shooting. The Reporting Party would like this to be on file.
Apr. 12
5:20 a.m. The Reporting Party is worried that he left his oven on with his dog inside the residence at 1700 North near Mud Lake. He is on 24-hour hold at EIRMC.
6:47 a.m. The Reporting Party’s sons found human looking bones between Heise and the ski resort. They brought the spine back with them and the reported incident was closed.
9:20 a.m. The Reporting Party has observed his 17-year-old son smoking weed with his friends. He believes that it is his son’s weed and would like an officer to park by the barn at 500 North near Rigby. The car there is owned by his 20-year-old son.
Apr. 13
11:28 a.m. There is garbage falling out of the top of the open garbage truck heading westbound on Highway 33 in the Terreton area. The reported incident was closed.
11:34 a.m. The Reporting Party’s soon to be ex-spouse has sold their Razor with a 2020 Artic Cat trailer without paying the loan and keeping the money instead. The items are in both of their names.
4:57 p.m. There is a male living in a trailer on 800 East near Mud Lake. The Reporting Party was told that the trailer is stolen property. The reported incident was closed.
Apr. 14
4:55 p.m. The Reporting Party’s stepson had to chase the neighbor off the property at 100 North between Rigby and Ririe. A trespass warrant was issued.
6:15 p.m. A camper in the alley is blocking access to the apartments on Main Street in Ririe. The vehicle was found to have been abandoned.
10:05 p.m. There has been someone following and taking pictures of the Reporting Party’s vehicle for the last 10 minutes. Location was not included in the report.
Apr. 15
11:17 a.m. A laptop was found near an irrigation ditch on the Reporting Party’s property on 100 North near Grant.
11:48 a.m. At 4400 East between Rigby and Ririe, the Reporting Party’s Great Pyrenees got loose after breaking his chain and is now dragging part of the chain along with him. The dog was located at 12:32 p.m.
1:30 p.m. There is a male sitting in the driver's side of a green-blue Chevrolet truck with a camper shell acting suspiciously while parked on the side of the road on 3200 East near Lewisville.
Apr. 16
12:52 p.m. A trespassing violation occurred where there are clearly marked signs at the end of the cul-de-sac on 200 North near Rigby.
4:25 p.m. Two males are checking the neighbors' doors on 3950 East near Rigby. They are dressed in all black, wearing masks and trench coats. They have a silver Chevrolet SUV.
4:48 p.m. A dark colored Toyota 4Runner went behind the residence on 400 North near Rigby and the Reporting Party can no longer see the individual.