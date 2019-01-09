Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Oct. 10 to Oct. 17.
Oct. 10
8:01 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Dove Avenue. Reporting party said a 72-year-old male fell.
11:58 a.m. Disturbing the peace reported on Dove Avenue. Reporting party said a generator outside their house goes all night outside the Jefferson County Courthouse.
6:50 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Dove Avenue. Reporting party said a man fell in the bathroom and is unable to get up.
7:25 p.m. Physical disturbance reported ion 3900 E. Reporting party said her husband was abusive with her and her son.
Oct. 12
9:30 a.m. Traffic complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said the car behind the, won’t slow down.
Oct. 13
8:29 a.m. Harassment reported on Community Lane. Reporting party said two individuals were telling the reporting party to not come around here.
6:01 p.m. Parking complaint reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said a vehicle is parked in a “no parking” spot.
9:45 p.m. Vandalism reported on 400 N. Reporting party said their residence had been egged.
Oct. 14
9:35 a.m. Vandalism reported on State Street. Reporting party said their house was egged the night before.
9:49 a.m. Extra patrol requested on State Street. Reporting party said their house was planning to be egged for the next seven days.
Oct. 15
12:48 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a 69-year-old female fell earlier and is still experiencing pain.
12:37 p.m. Traffic bus violation reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a vehicle passed the bus while unloading passengers.
2:58 p.m. Abandoned vehicle reported on Short Street. Reporting party said a vehicle is parked behind the building.
Oct. 16
9:06 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said her break pedal stuck and she went off the road.
4:26 p.m. Non-contact order violation reported on 2nd W. Reporting party said they were threatening to call police because kids were home alone.
Oct. 17
3:35 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Pleasant Country Lane. Reporting party said their boy friend won’t wake up and was bleeding from the mouth.
11:13 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st South. Reporting party said a 59-year-old female was having a heart attack.
2:43 p.m. Parking complaint reported on 1st South. Reporting party said a vehicle has been parked in the parking lot since the prior Monday.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Oct. 23 to Oct. 25.
Oct. 23
12:48 a.m. Animal reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a calf in the road.
9:03 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 4090 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a creepy guy by their house when their son was getting on the bus.
3:28 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 2884 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said there was a car left on the side of the road without license plates.
3:25 p.m. Vicious animal reported on 3850 E. Reporting party said a sheep dog is attacking a kid.
5:27 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 200 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said a vehicle speeds past their house several times a day.
Oct. 24
6:49 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 4090 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a creepy guy by their house when their son was getting on the bus again.
12:10 p.m. Suspicious person reported on White Pine Lane in Rigby. Reporting party said a man is selling things but is asking strange questions about if the people are leaving on vacation or going out of town.
2:27 p.m. Animal bite reported on 34 N. in Ririe. Reporting party said her husband was bit by a dog.
8:13 p.m. Traffic DUI reported on Highway 48 in Menan. Reporting party said a driver was swerving all over the road and was speeding.
Oct. 25
7:35 a.m. Traffic bus violation reported on 3500 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a vehicle passed a “stop” arm.
10:19 a.m. Animal abuse reported on Menan Lorenzo Highway. Reporting party said three horses are not being taken care of.
1:38 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said a semi with a flat bed was swerving.
4:43 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 3800 E. Reporting party said a suspicious vehicle was speeding through the parking lot.
5:07 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 5050 E. in Ririe. Reporting party said there was a canoe stashed in the bushes.