RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for.
Jan. 11
1:53 p.m. An individual walked into the Rigby Police Department to file a theft report.
2:58 p.m. Company funds of over $1600 were stolen on South State Street and the information was given at the Rigby Police Department.
5:16 p.m. Someone left a note on the Reporting Party’s vehicle saying they ran into their car. He cannot find any damage to his vehicle and is now at home. The reported incident was closed.
Jan. 12
7:18 a.m. A lost wallet was found on South State Street. The reported incident was closed.
10:41 a.m. Assistance is needed to keep the peace for a move out order while a male picks up a wallet and other personal property.
3:42 p.m. A search warrant was issued for a location on 300 North.
Jan. 13
2:43 p.m. A 39-year-old female is having medical problems on the Annis Highway after surgery on Tuesday for a broken leg. She is breathing heavily, has a heartrate of 116 and oxygen level of 99 beats per minute. The patient needed to be transported by an Idaho Falls ambulance.
5:04 p.m. A 46-year-old female on First South is experiencing cardio vascular problems, arms and legs going numb, difficulty breathing and back pain.
5:05 p.m. Assistance is needed from an office for help with a customer at the Broulim’s Supermarket on North State Street. A written warning was given.
Jan. 14
3:46 p.m. There is a big black trash bag full of stuff on exit 322 on Highway 20 that is causing a traffic hazard.
5:14 p.m. An orange shaggy bog without a collar was found on West Main Street and is in the Reporting Party’s black Chevrolet Impala near the pink coffee shack. The reported incident was closed.
10:56 p.m. There are kids screaming and yelling in a grey Jeep Cherokee is parked in front of the north door of the Broulim’s Supermarket on North State Street.
Jan. 15
9:59 a.m. Public assistance was requested for a funeral escort starting at East Main Street and then heading to Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
12:28 p.m. A four-door car is causing a lot of noise while racing up and down Fifth West for the last hour and not stopping at the traffic signs. A verbal warning was given.
2:18 p.m. There is a collared Great Dane traveling on Main and South State Street. The dog could possibly be by the rodeo grounds now and a verbal warning was given.
Jan. 16
9:01 a.m. Some kids opened a door that neither had a valid pass code for at a building on Fourth North. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
9:27 p.m. There is a man hunched over in a white truck with a handicap sticker that has been parked at the Family Dollar on South State Street for two hours. Medical transportation by an Idaho Fall ambulance to EIRMC was needed.
Jan. 17
10:35 a.m. An escort was requested for a funeral traveling from North State Street to the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery at approximately 10:45 a.m.
12:22 p.m. There is a dog at a taupe-colored house on Highway 48 that has been barking for several hours. A verbal warning was given.
1:19 p.m. An escort was requested for a funeral going through town from West Main Street to the north Rigby exit and the Reporting Party will call back.
Jan. 18
8:51 a.m. There are people loading stuff up at their daughter’s residence on East Short Street and they do not think they should be there. The Reporting Party is currently in Idaho Falls.
5:04 p.m. A long-haired black and white dog was found, and it is at West Short Street. The reported incident was closed.
6:01 p.m. A Jeep Cherokee and Pontiac G6 were in a traffic accident in the Subway parking lot on the corner of First South and South State Street.
Jan. 19
10:11 a.m. A credit card was canceled after four different transactions were charged for a total of $533.
12:08 p.m. There is a high school student in a maroon Dodge truck driving recklessly while leaving the O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot, revving his engine and honking the horn. The Reporting Party was nearly hit on Farnsworth Way.
7:46 p.m. The engine of dark blue Toyota Tundra died on the roadway on East Second North and North State Street and the driver needs assistance.
Jan. 20
2:00 p.m. The Reporting Party started a new medication the other day and is feeling dizzy and needs help on Farnsworth Way. The patient was transported by an Idaho Falls ambulance.
7:46 p.m. A white SUV has been parked at the Good 2 Go on Farnsworth Way for a week. They requested that the vehicle be towed away, and a written warning was given.
11:28 p.m. The driver of an early model red Subaru is driving under the influence on South State Street at the Maverik. She has blond hair and two lip piercings.
Jan. 21
6:06 p.m. The driver of a red Chevrolet Impala is swerving all over the roadway on the North Yellowstone Highway and County Line Road. Th reported incident was closed.
8:21 p.m. Groceries were stolen at a business on North State Street.
10:20 p.m. There is noise coming from her upstairs neighbor on Stockham Boulevard and this is an ongoing issue. The Reporting Party would like to meet at Pizza Hut.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
Jan. 11
12:45 p.m. They received what looked to be a Dish Network update notice that need a security deposit. The Reporting Party has not seen anything on their bank account, and they do not need a follow-up call at this time.
2:37 p.m. An individual walked into the Sherriff’s office to report a fraud attempt from what looked to be and email from the Unemployment Office.
5:01 p.m. There is an abandoned vehicle in a parking lot on 2858 East in Roberts and there is something wrong with the tires.
Jan. 12
10:01 a.m. The Reporting Party heard a gunshot at 680 North in Roberts. She saw a male with brown hair and a black sweatshirt in the backyard. She did not see any other details. She does not know in which direction the person left.
2:34 p.m. There is a herd of sheep west of the weigh station on Highway 33 near Terreton. The reported incident was closed.
6:30 p.m. A silver Honda Civic in parked in the roadway on East Countyline Road is causing a traffic hazard. The reported incident was closed.
Jan. 13
11:36 a.m. The driver of a semi-truck caused a disturbance of peace when using the brakes at about 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on 627 North in Roberts. The semi-truck is blue and is pulling what looks to be double silver grain trailers. This also happened yesterday, and he would like a call if there is any more questions.
11:37 a.m. An individual walked in to state that their computer and home phones have been erased. The Reporting Party has contacted their provider who advised him to contact the Sherriff’s Office.
2:33 p.m. A terminated employee is taking parts without paying on Osbourn Street in Ririe. They want to press charges for approximately $300 of parts that were taken.
Jan. 14
9:39 a.m. An older red SUV hit the concrete barrier on the bridge near the fertilizer plant on 3500 East between Menan and Lewisville. The vehicles are in the middle of the southbound lane and no injuries occurred.
3:50 p.m. There were paint balls shot at the property including the company and personal vehicles on 4100 East near Rigby.
6:20 p.m. The Reporting Party hit something in the fast land just south of exit 320 on Highway 20. Their vehicle and tire were damaged after catching air. They are no in a black Chevrolet Malibu at the Countyline Road. The reported incident was closed.
Jan. 15
11:19 a.m. The Reporting Party was cleaning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on 4300 East near Rigby and saw blood. So, they opened the garbage and found a deer carcass inside. The reported incident was closed.
2:52 p.m. Someone broke into their grandfather’s house on 600 North near Roberts. The Reporting Party is the representative of the estate. They locked the house last month and the window was nailed closed from the outside to keep it shut. The reported incident was closed.
6:16 p.m. Assistance was given to another agency for a drive by shooting. A gray or dark colored mid-size SUV Honda Pilot was involved in the incident near the Twin Bridges on 4700 East near Ririe.
Jan. 16
9:17 a.m. A welfare check was requested for an older male who is walking towards town on 300 North near Rigby. He is not wearing gloves or a hat. He is wearing a suit coat, pants and tennis shoes.
3:20 p.m. There is a white Ford pick-up truck reaching high speeds over 100 miles per hour on Highway 20 on the westbound lands near mile marker 331. The reported incident was closed.
7:55 p.m. The Reporting Party’s 85-year-old father-in-law is acting confused and possibly had a stroke. Medical transportation was needed from 4200 East near County Line Road to EIRMC.
Jan. 17
11:37 a.m. The Reporting Party requested that the old Hamer store be checked on the North Old Butte Highway in Hamer. The building is still standing, and they are concerned that someone who is homeless is staying there. They are worried that this might result in another fire.
3:39 p.m. Drugs are being sold near the elementary school in Roberts and across from the Reporting Party’s residence on 2872 East in Roberts. They see this happen more often on Fridays and Saturdays.
4:13 p.m. A UPS driver observed an exchange of something through the windows of two vehicles in the Loft parking lot on 3800 East near Garfield. One individual is in a green 1990’s Chevrolet Lumina and the other is in a Nissan Sentra. He saw both cars pull in while eating lunch and the reported incident was closed.
Jan. 18
11:09 a.m. A red Chevrolet Traverse and a black Chevrolet pick-up truck were in a traffic accident on 4108 East near Rigby. The other driver slid into the Reporting Party’s car. There were no injuries, and the air bags did not deploy.
12:33 p.m. There are five red cows north of 3500 East near Menan. The Reporting Party does not want anyone to know she called in and incident was closed.
1:24 p.m. The driver of a FedEx vehicle pulled down some power lines while delivering a package on 3200 East near Lewisville. The power at the location is shut down.
Jan. 19
4:30 p.m. A reckless driver of a dark-colored GMC SUV is coming from the Rigby town center and heading toward Ririe on Highway 48. They drove into oncoming traffic and were swerving all over the road. A verbal warning was given.
4:50 p.m. There are four-foot flames coming out of a chimney at a residence on Highway 48 and south of 500 North in Lewisville. The reported incident was closed.
7:31 p.m. A 2004 Chevrolet Impala and a 2005 Honda Accord were in a traffic accident at the Rigby High School earlier today. Neither driver knew what to do and both left East Rigby High Lane.
Jan. 20
1:41 a.m. Two teenagers stole beer and left on foot on the West Ririe Highway in Ririe. One individual is wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans. The other is a female with purple hair and is wearing a black sweater and jeans.
5:01 p.m. A car flipped over in the front yard of a place on 300 North near Rigby. They cannot get the door open.
7:35 p.m. Another vehicle slid off the road on Highway 20 near mile marker 323. The vehicle got back on the road for safety considerations.
Jan. 21
10:02 a.m. Assistance given to another agency after shots were fired into the Motel 6. The incident involved a male in his mid-thirties who fired multiple rounds with a hunting rifle and a scope into the building. He is in a black Ford F-350 with a flatbed gooseneck trailer and is heading toward Jackson on Highway 26.
11:37 a.m. Public assistance was requested for a funeral escort getting across Highway 48. The funeral will be held in a church on 4100 East then heading toward the Ririe Shelton Cemetery.
9:03 p.m. An individual trespassed when he plowed the Reporting Party’s property, and this is an ongoing issue as he has continued to try to alter the property line on 1700 North near Terreton. He damaged and smashed a rolled up hundred-foot fence while plowing.