Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 1.
Oct. 27
10:26 a.m. Suspicious person reported on Farnsworth Way in Rigby. Reporting party said someone knocked on their door that was possibly high.
2:30 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Main Street. Reporting party said a white truck collided with a black van.
10:58 p.m. Disturbing the peace reported on Short Street. Reporting party said there was a noise complaint from the nearby apartment.
11:16 p.m. Suspicious person reported on State Street. Reporting party said a male left his vehicle running with the lights on while walking to a nearby business.
Oct. 28
7:14 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said they fell and hit their head.
Oct. 29
9:59 a.m. Non-contact order violation reported on 2nd North. Reporting party said there was a breach of a no contact order.
2:26 p.m. Suspicious person reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a male walking who was possibly intoxicated.
Oct. 30
12:28 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Main Street. Reporting party said there was someone in their vehicle who was possibly using drugs.
4:32 p.m. Traffic complaint reported in 3rd W. Reporting party said someone is speeding their dirt bike on the roadway.
4:49 p.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street.
Oct. 31
1:27 a.m. Animal reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said there was a dog on the roadway.
3:51 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Yellowstone Highway. Reporting party said a truck was swerving and locking up their breaks.
4:11 p.m. Suspicious person reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said there was a juvenile hitchhiking.
7:54 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said a vehicle was swerving.
Nov. 1
1:31 p.m. Theft reported on State Street. Reporting party said a schnauzer was stolen out of their vehicle.
3:30 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said a 53-year-old female was not coherent.
3:45 p.m. Fraud reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said their social security number was used.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Dec. 7 to Dec 13.
Dec. 7
3:46 a.m. Suspicious person reported on 300 N in Rigby. Reporting party said a 12-year-old male knocked on the door.
10:00 a.m. Parking complaint reported in Menan Lorenzo Highway. Reporting party said a pickup has been parked on their property without permission.
12:24 p.m. Animals reported on 3400 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there were cows out and on the highway.
12:25 p.m. Vandalism reported on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said there was painting on the wall inside their barn.
6:25 p.m. Animal reported on 1st E. in Ririe. Reporting party said they are hearing a dog barking again.
Dec. 8
3:05 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 400 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said they are having a hard time breathing.
3:16 p.m. Animals reported on Hamer Road in Hamer. Reporting party said there were 500 head of elk pooled on ag land.
11:38 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3567 E. in Menan. Reporting party said they were experiencing pain in their feet.
Dec. 9
1:13 a.m. Traffic accident reported on Main Street in Ririe. Reporting party said a driver drove off and backed into their vehicle.
9:54 a.m. Animals reported on 3400 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said black horses crossed in front of them.
1:42 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 1500 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said a driver of a blue pickup was driving drunk.
3:17 p.m. Animal bite reported on 664 N. in Roberts. Reporting party said the neighbors dog bit their daughter.
7:24 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 4400 E. Reporting party said items are being taken from new construction site.
Dec. 10
11:03 a.m. Medical illness reported on 3876 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they are feeling extremely weak.
5:35 p.m. Animals reported on 4100 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there were roughly 40 head of cattle on the road.
5:36 p.m. Lost animal reported on 3800 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their German Shepherd was missing.
9:24 p.m. Traffic complaint reported ion 3800 E. Reporting party said a vehicle was spinning cookies in the church parking lot.
Dec. 11
8:46 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 3600 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a truck and car collided forcing one vehicle in the barrow pit.
11:33 a.m. Animal abuse reported on Main Street in Ririe. Reporting party said a dog has no food or water and is always howling.
12:29 p.m. Vandalism reported 150 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said their front door is damaged from someone trying to break in.
6:22 p.m. Possible DUI reported on 3500 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said an employee just took a breathalyzer and was intoxicated.
Dec. 12
11:39 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 4151 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their arm went numb and their eye is swollen.
11:47 a.m. Fraud attempted reported on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said they received a phone call requesting money from a relative who was in jail.
1:31 p.m. Disturbance reported on Miller St. in Ririe. Reporting party said their neighbor piled snow in front of mail box and then hit him with a snow blower after they exchanged words.
5:12 p.m. Animals reported on Menan Lorenzo Highway. Reporting party said there were three horses loose.
Dec. 13
2:48 p.m. Utility gas leak reported on 3950 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said they could smell gas in the area.
3:08 p.m. Fraud attempted reported on Menan Lorenzo Highway. Reporting party said they received a call that he was winning millions and a new pickup.
4:59 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 600 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said they just bought a house and the former owner keeps driving by and is acting strange.