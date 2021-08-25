RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Mar. 23 to Mar. 26.
Mar. 23
11:08 a.m. The Reporting Party received a text from someone at Motel 6 saying they needed to go to the hospital. They would like a call back after the welfare check on Farnsworth Way.
3:58 p.m. A 14-year-old teenager fell and has ankle pain on Veteran Memorial Drive.
10:24 p.m. There was a weird noise and then saw a ladder against the back of the house with access to the roof on First South. The Reporting Party was advised to put their gun away. The reported incident was closed.
Mar. 24
3:44 a.m. Their 17-year-old son is being belligerent on 500 North. The juvenile did not require transport to another location.
2:02 p.m. Public assistance was requested for a funeral escort starting at State and Main Street and ending at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. They will call back during the closing song.
3:06 p.m. There are three kids yelling curse words at the Reporting Party’s small children at the central Rigby City Park. They are also threatening to call the police on the Reporting Party.
Mar. 25
8:35 a.m. The Reporting Party stated that their neighbor fell and has been down for a while on the Annis Highway. They had a prior injury and is currently not very responsive. The patient was transported to EIRMC via an Idaho Falls ambulance.
12:02 p.m. The neighbors two Blue Heelers keep trying to attack the Reporting Party. This is an ongoing issue on Third West.
12:18 p.m. There is a white four door car off the road with its reverse lights still on with no one around just north of Highway 48 on 4000 East.
Mar. 26
3:11 p.m. There is a chocolate Labrador Retriever without a collar and wandering the neighborhood on First North.
4:00 p.m. A small red Honda Civic is driving erratically all over the road on First South. The investigation resulted in an arrest.
9:42 p.m. An individual held a gun to the Reporting Party’s son’s face on Caribou Street and took off in a white suburban in an unknown direction of travel.
Mar. 27
5:59 a.m. A business alarm was triggered on South State Street. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
10:21 a.m. There was an unattended toddler on Caribou Street. The parents were located and reunited.
10:44 a.m. A break-in occurred on 4200 East where tools were stolen. The Reporting Party can see a white vehicle outside of the house right now. The vehicle was towed to city hall.
Mar. 28
12:16 a.m. The Reporting Party can hear someone outside in her yard and it sounds like someone is throwing items at her vehicle on Marian Street. There were four juveniles near her house earlier and they could be from the same group.
7:31 p.m. The driver of 2007 silver Honda on Caribou Street appears to be drunk and is heading to Rigby. There are two girls inside the car.
9:09 p.m. Four black cows with green tags are loose on Idaho Avenue and North State Street. The reported incident was closed
Mar. 29
10:50 a.m. A report was requested for a traffic accident that occurred between a blue Honda Accord and a white Subaru Legacy on South State Street.
1:04 p.m. The Reporting Party called in an ongoing parking complaint for a silver Mercedes SUV. The owner lives in an upstairs apartment on East Main Street and is parking on the street longer than the allotted time.
10:26 p.m. There is fire billowing from a balcony on Third West. A written warning was given.
Mar. 30
2:40 p.m. The Reporting Party and owner is calling in a controlled burn of weeds at the old Squealers Run Park on Rigby Lake Drive.
6:09 p.m. An accident involving two cars on 4000 East did not cause a blockage on the road and the air bags did deploy. All of those involved are out walking.
8:47 p.m. Fraud was reported when mortgage notice was found on a door on Dove Avenue. The reported incident was closed.
Mar. 31
10:16 a.m. During a traffic stop, the odor of marijuana was coming from a vehicle on Highway 20 near mile marker 321. The reported incident was closed.
11:07 a.m. A public service was provided by unlocking a 1995 Tahoe with the keys inside on South State Street.
4:41 p.m. The Reporting Party walked in reference to a lost Brindle Boxer with a black collar with tags and not chipped. The dog was last seen the previous night. They called back at 10:49 p.m. to report the dog had returned home.
Apr. 01
10:27 a.m. A public service vin inspection was requested for a Fifth Wheeler. The Reporting Party on Rigby Lake Drive would like a call before coming.
1:09 p.m. The Reporting Party had a DVD player with a Bluetooth speaker stolen on Caribou Street.
6:57 p.m. A black Ford F-450 was involved in a hit and run in front of the Fresh Food entrance of Broulim’s on North State Street.
Apr. 02
9:10 a.m. Two mules are in the skatepark and have damaged the fence in the South Park by the Rodeo Grounds.
11:18 a.m. An extra patrol was requested on Idaho Avenue to prevent individuals from breaking in after being evicted.
6:02 p.m. Cars are in the church parking lot on Sundance Drive and going into the field behind the building. There is a white Camry there now and an extra patrol was requested. The reported incident was closed.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Mar. 23 to Mar. 26.
Mar. 23
2:49 p.m. A blue Toyota car failed to stop at the stop sign and then started passing all cars ahead of them on 3600 East near Lewisville.
5:07 p.m. Vandalism was reported when a mailbox was damaged on 3250 East. The reported incident was closed.
11:10 p.m. An extra patrol was scheduled to watch for a blue single cab pickup and a male in a black hoodie on 3250 East near Grant.
Mar. 24
12:21 p.m. A black handgun holster made by Blade-Tech was found on the Reporting Party’s lawn on 150 North near Ririe.
2:49 p.m. Last week a pickup with a light bar across the top of the vehicle was blaring music while near their driveway and then headed west toward Hamer. They came back last night and the Reporting Party could not tell what was happening. On Sunday morning, the door was open to the pump house and there were empty alcohol bottles left on the road leading to the property on 2200 North east of Hamer.
6:53 p.m. The Reporting Party would like to press charges against an individual who stole their brindle Chihuahua from 2700 North near Monteview. The reported incident was closed.
Mar. 25
9:11 a.m. The Reporting Party’s husband had batteries and reels stolen out of their boat while in storage on 3850 East near Rigby. They are unsure when the items were taken.
11:58 a.m. The northwest door commercial burglar alarm was triggered at KB Concrete on 200 North near Rigby. The alarm company has been unable to make contact and the reported incident was closed.
12:40 p.m. The Reporting Party went back to pick up his broken-down John Deere front-end loader on the south side of 600 North near Roberts and found it missing. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
Mar. 26
10:17 a.m. There are two construction sites next door to each other on 229 North near Rigby. Each of the new residences had their electric heaters stolen. The subcontractor is on the scene and the Reporting Party is out of town.
3:51 p.m. The neighbors beef cow is in the Reporting Party’s yard on 180 North near Rigby. They do not know the name of the owner and the cow does not have an ear tag. The reported incident was closed.
9:50 p.m. A white GMC suburban caused property damage by pulling into the back pasture and going through the construction area on 3950 East in Rigby. There were two white males in the vehicle and the Reporting Party got a picture of the vehicle.
Mar. 27
2:39 p.m. A trailer detached from a pick-up truck and hit a power pole on 650 North near Menan.
6:24 p.m. Property was damaged at the Mustang Event Center in Roberts including broken bricks. Equipment and dumpsters were also moved
8:53 p.m. A small grey sports car, a dark 4-door SUV and a possible Subaru Outback are racing on Highway 20 at Exit 318. They look to be going over a hundred miles per hour.
Mar. 28
1:33 a.m. There is a broken-down car in front of a house at 3400 East near Lewisville and multiple vehicles revving their engines. The reported incident was closed.
2:19 p.m. A vehicle robbery is in progress at Ikes in Dubois.
9:35 p.m. The Reporting Party’s nephew is coming after her with a sword on 300 North near Rigby. The reported incident resulted in an arrest.
Mar. 29
3:41 p.m. There is a black Ford on fire in front of Streamline Services at 300 North. A person jumped out of the vehicle and there are currently no active flames. The reported incident was closed.
4:58 p.m. The Reporting Party stopped at the Teton Truck Stop at 627 North in Roberts and is worried that she now owes $40 dollars' worth of gas when she had only 38 cents.
10:50 p.m. There is a fuel truck stuck on the train tracks and someone is coming to pull off the vehicle off on North Bassett Road.
Mar. 30
5:20 p.m. Some kids toilet papered a house on 100 North near Rigby and now it is all over the neighborhood. The Reporting Party wants to know what can be done. The incident was closed.
8:28 p.m. There is a cow on the roadway on the Menan Lorenzo Highway by the little butte. The Reporting Party wants to remain anonymous and the incident was closed.
9:36 p.m. A wallet was lost and was possibly last seen at the Maverick. It has lots of money in it.
Mar. 31
8:34 a.m. The Reporting Party stated that there is a very deep pothole and is a traffic hazard on 4200 East County Line Road between Highway 20 and Ririe. Traffic is having to go into the other lane to avoid it. The reported incident was closed.
4:00 p.m. An overhead garage door residential alarm was triggered on 2850 East near Roberts. There was no response from the homeowner.
8:51 p.m. An intoxicated guy is hitchhiking on the south bound side of North Yellowstone Highway near Rigby. He is in a dark jacket and the reported incident was closed.
Apr. 01
11:27 a.m. Several elk are getting ready to cross Interstate 15 and the Reporting Party is approximately at mile marker 153.5.
4:54 p.m. There is fighting near a white pickup truck and black Pontiac on 680 North in Roberts. One individual may have a knife and there is a male bleeding from his hand.
5:15 p.m. A FedEx truck and a semi-truck were involved in hit and run near the Mint Bar in Roberts on 2880 East. The Reporting Party is going to try and stop the semi-truck.
Apr. 02
9:59 a.m. There is a garage on fire and everyone is out of the building on 600 North. The reported incident was closed.
3:35 p.m. The Reporting Party’s property was damaged on Second West in Ririe. They could have possibly been looking for a key and damaged some fixtures and the screen door. The individual could possibly be a family member. The reported incident was closed.
10:41 p.m. There is a vehicle off the road on the side of the mountain on the East Menan Lorenzo Highway between Mean and Lorenzo.