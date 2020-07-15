Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for March 5 to March 12.
March 5
9:31 a.m. A pit bull and another dog in the backyard are harassing the reporting party and others working outside. The owner was give a verbal warning for a dog at large.
8:56 p.m. A dog has gotten into the reporting party’s chickens and ducks and killed them all. Approximately nine chickens and three ducks. Cannot find the rooster. The dog has a collar and tags, it’s a white Malamute with Idaho Falls tags. Seems to be fairly friendly.
March 6
1:32 a.m. A person was in the backyard harassing the dogs in the kennels. It was a male and he was right up against the fence. Unknown who it was and the reporting party yelled at them and they ran off down the alley. Occurred at W 2nd S.
7:06 p.m. In the parking lot between Domino’s and Eckersells, the keys were stolen out of a 2017 GMC Duramax, dark gray.
March 7
9:12 a.m. Reporting party states that she found an eight-year-old female standing in her driveway crying. She’s wearing a big white tshirt, Hello Kitty pajama pants. The young girl has special needs and does have two little dogs with her. The reporting party does not know where she lives.
3:07 p.m. Reporting party found a medium sized dog outside of apartment. White female with no collar or tags, not vicious. The reporting party will keep it for the time being and will try to find the owner on Facebook.
March 8
7:42 p.m. Welfare check on a 19-year-old female that left 15 hours ago and is still not home. She was walking with 12-month-old granddaughter in a jogging stroller. In a dark hoodie, leggings and snow boots.
8:28 p.m. Need to have an assessment done on mother; an 86-year-old female. Possible stroke, semi-conscious, breathing but out of it. Slept most of the day.
March 9
7:33 a.m. Dog ran off. Older dog, part Rottweiler and German Shepherd, timid with a red collar. Dog is chipped.
4:31 p.m. Report of internet fraud on an online purchase through PayPal. Paid $76.80 and did not get the correct item.
11:16 p.m. Pizza Hut haad a customer threatening to fight. 5’10 with a buzz cut, white male, blonde. He was hanging around outside and was driving around the place.
March 10
3:15 p.m. Problem happening at bus stop before the bus arrives. Harassment and physical aggression between juveniles. Would like a patrol between 7:30 a.m. and 7:40 a.m. Also vandalism going on at the property where the stop is at.
4:12 p.m. Looking through sons belongings and found a bong. Reporting party would like an officer at the residence when she confronts son.
March 11
4:10 a.m. Neighbor’s car alarm has been going off for over an hour. It’s a black Jeep and the reporting party does not know the owners’ names.
March 12
12:43 p.m. A male was staying in Room 108 and when he left, the reporting party found a bunch of different chemicals and would like someone to check it out.
9:19 p.m. Disturbance of the peace at Don’s lounge. The reporting party’s sister hit her in the face. The other party has left and the reporting party is in the bathroom.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for March 5 to March 12.
March 5
1:11 a.m. Report of a gas leak in Rigby. Everyone is getting out of the home and it’s coming from the north side of the residence from the meter. Reporting party has contacted Intermountain Gas.
2:43 p.m. Large cloud of smoke, possibly northeast of Hamer. Reporting party is able to see the smoke from Sage Junction. Exact location unknown and could be a controlled burn not called in.
March 6
7:25 a.m. Report of a vicious animal in Menan. The neighbors white pit bull terrier is being aggressive. It’s an ongoing issue and the reporting party would like contact.
1:15 p.m. Call for a controlled burn in Hamer. They’re burning an old spud cellar.
March 7
10:40 a.m. The reporting party states while on a walk yesterday, he and his his wife found a credit card and driver’s license on the side of the road. Would like to turn those into the Sheriff’s Office. Had surgery last week and will be home all day, would like a deputy come out to retrieve. Dispatch made contact with owner and she will be in to get cards.
March 8
3:26 a.m. Traffic stop in Menan for a DUI.
4:27 a.m. Report of suspicious circumstances along N 3800 E. Sounded like someone was trying to come into the house and when they got up, there was a truck pulling away. The house has been broken into two times in the past.
7:54 p.m. Someone sent a video to the reporting party. House was broken into and glass is everywhere and stuff is missing. No one is there currently. Located along N 3990 E.
March 9
7:34 a.m. A buss pulled out in front of a car, Sedan. There are injuries. Transport to EIRMC via Idaho Falls Ambulance.
5:22 p.m. Medical call in Roberts. Went to a casino and someone stole her medication. Has not had any medication for pain, morphine and hydrocodone. Person is an amputee.
March 10
8:23 a.m. Medical call in Ririe. A 55-year-old male has not moved from the couch in three days. Out of it but conscious and breathing. Transport to EIRMC by Idaho Falls Ambulance.
3:04 p.m. Calling in a controlled burn in Roberts. Burning old wood.
8:35 p.m. An older Oldsmobile with blue headlights ran the reporting party off the road near the golf course. Possible verbal altercation. The caller hung up when transferred and dispatch was able to reconnect with the reporting party who stated that he would take care of the problem himself so dispatch transferred him to the deputy.
March 11
11:23 a.m. Traffic hazard reported in Rigby. Cow manure all over the roadway starting near the golf course and going past 4200 E. from Lewis’ field.
4:41 p.m. Report of a traffic hazard in Menan. The reporting party was contacted by a passerby. A male is standing on a bridge fishing and is also parked on the bridge. No other description but the other party stated they almost hit him.
March 12
11:38 a.m. Five loose horses in Rigby. Buckskin and sorrell, also dark almost bay and gray.
3:48 p.m. Controlled burn call in for Roberts. Burning a brush pile.
4:23 p.m. Reporting party backed into a straw stack and the stack is now on fire. There are no other buildings nearby.