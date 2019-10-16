Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Aug. 25 to Aug. 31.
Aug. 25
12:11 a.m. Disturbance of the peace reported on Boulder Street. Reporting party said the neighbor’s dogs were always barking and it was an ongoing problem.
4:07 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2nd S. Reporting party said a man was sitting in a truck slumped over with the vehicle running and would not respond.
5:31 p.m. Disturbance reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said her husband locked her out and would not let her inside the apartment. She said he was upset she had just gotten back from a bachelorette party and also upset she had two drinks.
Aug. 26
12:12 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 3rd W in Rigby. Reporting party said a male had been watching the daycare since 11 a.m.
5:06 p.m. Fire reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said flames were under a Toyota Camry around Exit 322.
8:12 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Annis Highway. Reporting party said a 56-year-old man needed assistance getting into the hospice bed.
Aug. 27
11:29 a.m. Lost item reported in Rigby. Reporting party said they were visiting from Utah and lost their Honda Civic keys while jogging.
4:23 p.m. Harassment reported on 2nd S. Reporting party said he was worried about his and his family’s safety. He said his brother had been sending threatening texts.
5:39 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a 62-year-old hypoglycemic woman with low sugar needed to be transported.
Aug. 28
11:41 a.m. Threats reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said while he was at the gym, he received a call stating the reporting party was “talking bad.” The reporting party said the caller said he wanted to meet at a dealership in Rexburg. The reporting party said when he refused to meet the caller, the caller stated he would go to the reporting party’s house.
5:38 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on 4th N. Reporting party said a teenager on a green white motorcycle was speeding on 1st N. without a helmet.
8:18 p.m. Theft reported on State Street. Reporting party said a male had stolen ice.
Aug. 29
1:47 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Short Street. Reporting party said a semi truck was parked in a lane blocking driveways. The reporting party said this was a repeating occurrence.
2:02 p.m. Theft reported on State Street. Reporting party said an individual in a maroon SUV shoplifted a large amount of items.
11:47 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a chair was in the right northbound lane near exit 322 after the on-ramp.
Aug. 30
3:26 a.m. Medical emergency reported on Dove Avenue. Reporting party said their 57-year-old dad was out-of-it and said they were unable to get him into a car.
3:54 p.m. Vandalism reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said someone had damaged their vehicle, possibly keyed it.
8:01 p.m. Illegal dumping reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said someone had dumped lots of fast food trash on Highway 20 on the northbound side.
Aug. 31
8:16 a.m. Dog reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said they found a lost brown dog with a green collar and no tags.
1:08 p.m. Disturbance reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said husband was screaming at her and breaking children’s toys.
8:52 p.m. Lost item reported on Clark Street. Reporting party said the pink and white wallet was lost at Fiesta Ole and contained identification, debit cards, credit cards and $40 in cash.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Aug. 25 to Aug. 31.
Aug. 25
4:03 p.m. Traffic accident reported on Heise Road in Ririe. Reporting party said a 22-year-old male crashed and was bleeding heavily from his head.
7:13 p.m. Traffic complaint reported in Jefferson County. Reporting party said a vehicle in a custody exchange was headed to Menan with a 4- and 5-year-old and no car seats.
10:43 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on County Line Road in Rigby. Reporting party said a jacked-up white truck traveling westbound threw an egg at the reporting party’s vehicle.
Aug. 26
12:40 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 300 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said trespassers showed up on game cams.
3:26 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on 106 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a grey car driven by an older man had been parking in the area in random spots.
8:25 p.m. Hit-and-run reported on 1st W. in Ririe. Reporting party said a vehicle hit a pick up before taking off.
Aug. 27
7:57 a.m. Hit-and-run reported on 600 E. in Monteview. Reporting party said he was pulling a rake behind his truck when another vehicle hit him. He said information was not exchanged and the other driver denies hitting him.
12:06 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on 3300 E. in Menan. Reporting party said a few one-ton bales of straw blocked the westbound lane of Highway 48.
2:35 p.m. Missing person reported in the Heise area. Reporting party said a male went camping in the Heise area Aug. 23 and was supposed to be back to work yesterday but had not shown up and was not answering his cell phone.
Aug. 28
11:20 a.m. Fraud reported on 3800 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said he learned another company had taken money from an Alaskan account he has and he said he needed to get records so he could get his money back.
4:52 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 200 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said a 96-year-old man was not responding.
8:10 p.m. Disturbance of the peace reported on 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said loud music had been coming from the house across the street for over an hour and said it was an ongoing issue.
Aug. 29
11:13 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported in Roberts. Reporting party said they had a camera set up, the neighbor took it on a Saturday and then put it back.
3:31 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 2300 N. in Hamer. Reporting party said a 54-year-old man with a history of heart attacks had a rapid heart rate.
4:19 p.m. Disturbance of the peace reported on 2872 E. in Roberts. Reporting party said juveniles would be trespassed until further notice due to their disrespectful yelling about killing animals.
Aug. 30
12:49 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1900 N. in Hamer. Reporting party said an individual with cancer was experiencing abnormal levels.
3:09 p.m. Drug information reported on 100 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said while mowing, they found a syringe in their yard with a cap and black substance inside.
9:43 p.m. Shots reported on Menan Lorenzo Highway in Menan. Reporting party said the neighbors were shooting across the street.
Aug. 31
11:39 a.m. Traffic accident reported on 3500 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a trailer came unhooked and hit a mailbox and power pole.
12:20 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 5050 E. in Ririe. Reporting party said she visibly broke her ankle and had two dogs with her.
7:23 p.m. Harassment reported on 3565 E. in Menan. Reporting party said his brother and neighbors yelled at him whenever he went outside. He said they were also harassing another neighbor.