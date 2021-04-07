Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Nov. 12 to Nov. 16.
Nov. 12
5:17 p.m. An 80-year-old male on Rigby Lake Drive is having difficulty breathing and is low on oxygen. He is semi “out of it”. There are no other Covid symptoms, and he was transported by ambulance to EIRMC.
5:55 p.m. There is a lady from Boise saying that she has nowhere to go. She has dark hair and is wearing a black sweatshirt and designed leggings. She started at a business on South State Street and is now at the Subway across the street.
7:31 p.m. A RV has been parked for three day at the west end of Good 2 Go and Arby’s parking lot on Farnsworth Way.
Nov. 13
7:45 a.m. There is an eighteen-wheeler stalled in the intersection of East Main Street and North Clark Street.
9:58 a.m. A welder was stolen off the job site at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
12:23 p.m. A funeral escort was requested for two traffic lights in Rigby from the funeral home on West Main Street to Ririe.
Nov. 14
5:39 a.m. A female is passed out behind the wheel of a silver Pontiac G6 at Maverik on South State Street. A verbal warning was given.
8:28 p.m. North of the road and parallel to the tracks, a vehicle has gone off the Rigby Frontage Road on 4000 East. Two males are at the scene. The vehicle looks like it had rolled over since there is snow on it. The Reporting Party did not stop.
9:54 p.m. A male wearing a grey beanie, a black leather jacket and jeans is dancing in a parking lot on Farnsworth Way. A verbal warning was given.
Nov.15
12:52 a.m. Loud music is coming from a neighbor’s residence on Caribou Street. A verbal warning was given.
10:00 a.m. The Reporting Party saw a repeat trespasser and took cover with coworkers in a back room on Farnsworth Way. The individual was arrested.
3:44 p.m. While parked on the street at North Clark Street, the car was egged sometime during the night.
Nov. 16
10:58 a.m. Public assistance requested for a funeral escort starting in 45 minutes at West Main Street to Annis Little Butte Cemetery. They will call back at the close of the funeral.
1:27 p.m. A silver Pontiac and a silver/tan Ford are spinning donuts on North Second West and West Third North.
3:56 p.m. Houses and cars are being egged in the area. Extra patrols scheduled for Ramona Avenue.