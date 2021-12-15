RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for May 14 to May 21 .
May. 14
11:13 a.m. A traffic accident between a green Chevrolet Trailblazer and Kia Sportage occurred by the Good 2 Go and the museum. No airbags were deployed.
5:00 p.m. There was a collision between a between a Chevrolet S-10 and a Ford Taurus on Farnsworth Way. No airbags were deployed and there were no injuries.
7:50 p.m. Assistance is needed on West Main Street for a locked white Ford F-150 with a camper shell on the back.
May. 15
12:02 a.m. The neighbor on Boulder Street is play loud music and the Reporting Party would like to remain anonymous.
10:44 a.m. A male with a grey beard who may have dementia is lost on East Short Street. He has a note with a street address and phone number. He looks to be heading toward Maverick and is wearing a Las Vegas hat and glasses.
3:49 p.m. A verbal warning was given after a dog was returned to the owner on Third West.
May 16
3:06 a.m. A possibly intoxicated driver in a white Chevrolet with a blue stripe is heading south from Maverik and turned west at the light on South State Street.
2:19 p.m. A one-year-old female wearing a diaper and blue long sleeve shirt is missing. Her father is at work and her mother found her gone after she woke up. The reported incident on Second North was closed.
9:33 p.m. There is a male on a skateboard in the middle of the lane on Rigby Lake Drive and he had a sign with him. The sign was creating a traffic hazard and the Reporting Party would like to return it to the county unit.
May 17
11:09 a.m. A funeral escort was requested through the traffic lights from West Main Street toward Ririe. They will call when they are ready.
1:26 p.m. A welfare check was requested for an older male who is walking toward the highway near the rodeo grounds and onto the southbound ramp from South State Street.
5:35 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in a traffic accident on First South and South State Street. The Reporting Party stated that the black Kia is still in the intersection with the air bags deployed and the white Ford truck left in an unknown direction of travel. A 13-year-old was transported to the Community Care in Rigby.
May 18
4:34 a.m. The 68-year-old Reporting Party thinks she has had a stroke and had Bronchitis. The patient was transported by ambulance to EIRMC from the apartments on the Annis Highway.
11:43 a.m. Two boys are missing from Fourth North. The four-year-old is wearing ripped jeans and a blue shirt. The two-year-old is wearing a diaper and a long sleeve shirt.
5:11 p.m. The Reporting Party backed into another vehicle and none of the air bags deployed on Rigby Lake Drive.
May 19
8:45 a.m. An appliance, a paint sprayer and saws were stolen from a property on Third West.
11:05 a.m. Public assistance was given for a funeral escort through both traffic lights from West Main Street toward Grant.
7:05 p.m. The Reporting Party requested an extra patrol for her daughter’s residence on Stockham Boulevard and will be staying with her tonight.
May 20
12:36 a.m. Two homeless people are at Motel 6 and refuse to leave. Both are outside of the building and near the back. The reported incident on Farnsworth Way was closed.
5:58 a.m. There is an open door to a business on First South and no vehicles are in the parking lot. The reported incident was closed.
6:10 p.m. There is a dog panting inside of a white GMC and the incident on Clark Street resulted in a citation.
May 21
12:27 p.m. Two juveniles were marked absent, and their mother requested to be called if they were found.
1:19 p.m. Assistance was requested from another agency to look for an orange 2020 Dodge Charger taken from a rental car agency. The Annis Highway address in the report is for the individual who took the vehicle.
9:48 p.m. The driver in a white Chevrolet Malibu is swerving and could be intoxicated. They nearly hit the Reporting Party’s vehicle on Highway 20 near exit 322. The reported incident was determined to be unfounded.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for May 14 to May 21.
May. 14
10:22 a.m. Someone stole rebar out their father-in-law’s yard. The Reporting Party followed the guy in a 2020 Ford truck with a flatbed onto 3600 East near Lewisville.
4:07 p.m. Semi-trucks are speeding through the area, and this has been an ongoing issue. The Reporting Party was working on the ditch bank and was almost hit on East County Line Road.
7:38 p.m. A Verizon black iPhone 8 with a red case is missing. She thinks she left it on top of her car.
May. 15
12:12 a.m. The responsible parties with a lot of kids were advised to clean up the litter and received a verbal warning on Highway 33.
7:25 p.m. There is an individual with a black Nissan Frontier on the northbound lanes of Highway 20 near exit 318 that has been flipping people off for approximately 90 minutes.
11:31 p.m. An alarm and motion detector were trigged on a shop door of a residence on 4950 East near Ririe. No contact was established. The alarm company called back when the upstairs alarm detected motion.
May 16
3:04 p.m. The Reporting Party caught the neighbor’s dog in his coyote trap on 4500 East near Ririe. He will put a post onto a social media site and will hold the dog for a day before taking it to the animal shelter.
6:39 p.m. An extra patrol was scheduled to watch for speeders between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on 3580 East in Menan.
8:27 p.m. Kids are hanging out of the windows of the last house on the left at the new construction and subdivision site in Roberts.
May 17
8:04 a.m. A missing person was located in the burrow pit on East Heise Road. They are semi-responsive, and their medical issues are unknown. Transport to a medical facility was cancelled and the reported incident was closed.
6:38 p.m. There is an older male in slippers, a jacket and a white beard walking unsteadily on Highway 48. He is east of the South Fork Elementary School, on the north side of the road, and heading east. The Reporting Party is concerned about his safety.
7:02 p.m. A lady with a white Honda Accord was trying to get some kids playing at the church to come to her. She left the area and the reported incident 528 North south of Lorenzo on 528 North was closed.
May 18
10:09 a.m. A truck with an recreational vehicle is in the embankment on Highway 33. The Reporting Party is a passerby, and they didn’t see anyone injured. A male individual looks to be in need of help.
1:26 p.m. The neighbor is coming onto her property, taking her wood and burning it in their fire pit on 3565 East in Menan. Another neighbor saw this happen.
9:30 p.m. A white sedan is speeding on 4500 East towards Ririe.
May 19
7:38 a.m. The box on a power pole is on fire on East County Line Road near Ririe.
2:17 p.m. The driver of a white pickup truck took out a yellow sign on 3500 East near Lewisville and is heading southbound.
3:52 p.m. A neighbor was shooting ground hogs around 7:30 p.m. last night. The Reporting Party would like someone to come to the residence on 4061 East near Rigby.
May 20
4:06 p.m. There is a juvenile on the hood of a moving vehicle on 3800 East near Rigby.
4:41 p.m. A male in a gray Saturn and two other passengers is parked in her driveway on 132 North near Rigby. A side door to the car was opened and then they left in an unknown direction.
9:29 p.m. Mailboxes and a fence were hit on 2800 East near Roberts. The vehicle could have been a red pickup truck and it was heading west.
May 21
10:34 a.m. The Reporting Party shut off the power to a well they share with the neighbor on 3700 East near Rigby. The neighbor broke the padlock to the power box. They requested a call before going out.
2:55 p.m. There is a power line down by the Loft on the west side of the overpass near the County Line exit. The Reporting Party is parked near the downed line in a white pickup truck.
6:03 p.m. A red Stihl 034 Chainsaw was stolen on 300 North between Rigby and Ririe. They requested someone to come to his residence.
May 22
2:27 a.m. The Reporting Party’s window was shot out while he was driving on I15 near mile marker 133. He heard the shot and then his window broke. He did not see any vehicles in the area and left the location. He went to Sage Junction and is in a black RAM 2500.
3:25 p.m. A neighbor is burning garbage three houses down from the Reporting Party on 3400 East near Lewisville. The house is tan with a turquoise trim. The smell is horrible.
9:08 p.m. Items are being stolen out of the caboose on the Reporting Party’s property on 3500 East in Menan. The have a video of the theft. The reported incident resulted in an arrest.