Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for the week of Sept. 15 to Sept. 20.
Sept. 15
12:20 p.m. Medical emergency reported on E. 1st S. Reporting party said 81-year-old female was experience heart problems.
1:18 p.m. Property damage reported on W. 1st S. Reporting party said boys at the church pulled down a young tree.
10:33 p.m. Traffic stop at 400 N. that led to a drug seizure.
Sept. 16
6:54 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Farnsworth Way and Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said all of the pylons were hit and moved in the construction area.
11:23 a.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on Caribou Street. Reporting party said there was a white truck with no plates parked outside their property.
2:49 p.m. Disturbance reported on Stockham Boulevard. Reporting party said a resident with Alzheimer’s attacked a caregiver.
Sept. 17
11:10 a.m. Trespassing reported on E. 2nd N. Reporting party said neighbor was on their property picking apples.
4:29 p.m. Animal reported on 2nd W. Reporting party said a large black dog was charging the fence and barking non-stop.
5:00 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 1st S. Reporting party said a 70-year-old male was numb on one side and experiencing stroke like symptoms.
6:03 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on State St. Reporting party said two males were acting suspicious and possibly smoking meth.
Sept. 18
9:22 a.m. Vandalism reported in Cordon Park. Reporting party said juveniles took security cameras.
9:43 a.m. Theft reported on State Street. Reporting party said their $300 sunglasses were taken from their vehicle.
6:30 p.m. Drug information reported on 3rd W. Reporting party said they smell marijuana .
8:21 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported on W. 2nd S. Reporting party said a car is driving by slowly and letting people out to knock on doors.
Sept. 19
1:12 p.m. Missing person reported on W. 2nd S. Reporting party said their three-year-old daughter was missing.
3:10 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on State Street. Reporting party said the driver was texting and following too closely.
5:05 p.m. Medical emergency reported on Rigby Lake Drive. Reporting party said a 60-year-old female was experiencing a possible heart attack.
Sept. 20
9:13 a.m. Bus violation reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said a semi truck and trailer was going northbound and the bus was going southbound.
10:45 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said there was a possible bumper in the road.
2:06 p.m. Theft reported on State Street. Reporting party said their backpack was stolen out of their vehicle.
6:06 p.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20. Reporting party said a large wooden box was in the lane of travel.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for the week of Oct. 6 to Oct. 12.
Oct. 6
3:04 a.m. Cattle reported on 3500 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said several cows were out on the roadway.
9:00 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 1500 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said a male in a pickup is unresponsive.
2:29 p.m. Traffic complaint reported on Currant Lane in Rigby. Reporting party said his neighbor is parking in front of his house.
9:39 p.m. Vandalism reported on 4456 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their house has been egged twice that week.
Oct. 7
8:35 a.m. Shots fired on 240 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said three males were shooting ducks in the area of houses.
11:10 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 1100 E. in Terreton. Reporting party said there is an odd smell coming from neighbor’s home. Thought they were cooking meth.
4:22 p.m. Horse reported on 400 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said there were four horses on the roadway.
Oct. 8
4:34 a.m. Theft reported on 3536 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their transmission was stolen.
12:46 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 4100 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their husband passed out and has been feeling sick.
3:47 p.m. Suspicious person reported on 4643 E. Reporting party said individuals are hunting ducks.
Oct. 9
11:04 a.m. Cattle reported on County Line Road. Reporting party said a cow ran out in front of them.
7:18 p.m. Dog reported on 3990 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their dog is missing and they believe their neighbor has it.
7:58 p.m. Theft reported on 4500 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said at least four of their guns are missing.
11:12 p.m. Suspicious person reported on Ririe Highway in Ririe. Reporting party said they saw a female walking down the road looking intoxicated.
Oct. 10
6:00 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on County Line Road in Roberts. Reporting party said there was a semi stopped in the middle of the road with no lights on.
9:09 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3791 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their client has fainted.
6:01 p.m. Animal reported on Ash Lane in Rigby. Reporting party said a black lab is tearing up their yard.
10:29 p.m. Medical emergency reported on 3823 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said their 16-year-old daughter had a seizure.
Oct. 11
10:25 a.m. Medical emergency reported on 3479 E. in Lewisville. Reporting party said a 70-year-old female fell.
11:55 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on 400 N. in Rigby. Reporting party said dead birds have been thrown in their yard.
6:41 p.m. Animals reported on 4630 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said there were three moose in their yard.
9:03 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported in 1500 N. in Terreton. Reporting party said there were several individuals in a vehicle with one person hanging out the window and acting unsafe.
Oct. 12
11:11 a.m. Traffic hazard reported on Highway 20 in Rigby. Reporting party said there was a saddle in the lane of travel.
11:34 a.m. Theft reported on 3836 E. in Rigby. Reporting party said a service man took a beer from his fridge.
11:39 a.m. Shots fired on 3192 E. in Idaho Falls. Reporting party said people were shooting towards their property and that geese on their lawn have been shot.