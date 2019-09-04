Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in the county with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for April 28.
April 28
10:37 a.m. Traffic accident reported on State Street. Reporting party said a co-worker hit their vehicle, shattering their back lights and making it so the trunk would not open.
4:36 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported on Farnsworth Way. Reporting party said someone came into the room and switched out brand new boots with boots the reporting party had recently bought. The new ones had been grey, and the replacements were brown.
8:27 p.m. Vicious dog reported on 2nd N. Reporting party said a chocolate Labrador kept coming into the yard, barking at their family and acting aggressive.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for April 28.
April 28
2:17 p.m. Sheep reported on the Menan Lorenzo Highway in Rigby. Reporting party said a sheep was out on the road.
5:50 p.m. Suspicious person reported on Smith Street in Ririe. Reporting party said a young male was taking pictures of the house and the neighbor’s house and had been walking back and forth.
8:34 p.m. Vicious dog reported on 2872 E in Roberts. Reporting party said a pitbull had caused a dog fight, attacking her and her dog.