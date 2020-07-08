Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Feb. 29 to March 4.
Feb. 29
7:19 p.m. A dog has been barking for the last three or four hours. This is an ongoing issues at Caribou Street in Rigby.
9:36 p.m. Reporting party is following a vehicle that ran a stop sign and is riding their breaks. It’s a red vehicle, possibly a Pontiac with dark tint heading southbound. Vehicle is speeding and the reporting party can no longer see the vehicle.
March 1
1:45 p.m. Dog in the reporting party’s backyard with curly hair, possibly a poodle. At Claremore Dr. in Rigby.
March 2
2:56 p.m. Call at Short St. in Rigby about two dogs in a blue Ford F150 for an hour with no windows open.
5:27 p.m. A black and white German Shepherd tried to attack the reporting party at W 3 N.
March 3
7:38 a.m. Call for a possible suspicious person at E 1 N. Elderly male, possibly with dementia walked into the house and in the living room.
12:00 p.m. Traffic complaint at E 1 S and Hwy. 48. Possible drunk driver westbound. Person is driving off the road, slow and side to side. Could not tell if the driver is a male or female.
3:05 p.m. Two dogs at the reporting party’s residence; a big white one, one male and one female. They have no collars or tags. Not vicious but the reporting party has a female dog in heat and cannot have the other dogs there.
March 4
10:39 a.m. The reporting party’s daughter was pushed at the bus stop and injured her arm. The daughter was taken to the doctor and she has a fracture. Reporting party advised that she has already spoken with the other juvenile’s parents.
4:15 p.m. A black Jetta is driving back and forth in front of the reporting party’s residence and speeding near the new construction. Call at Caribou St.