RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENTRigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Sept. 7 to Sept. 19.
Sept 7
8:56 a.m. There was counterfeit money used at a business on Rigby Lake Drive. The incident was reported at the Rigby Police Department.
11:11 a.m. A funeral at the Rigby stake center near First South and Second West will be going to the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery and requested an escort. They will call back on the closing song.
7:15 p.m. The Reporting Party stated that the neighbor’s dog is wandering the neighborhood. The German Sheppard is aggressive, and this is an ongoing problem. They also stated that the owners have been served notice before. They do not know the owner’s name that lives on First South. A verbal was given.
Sept 8
9:36 a.m. There is a disturbance at Squealers Fun Park on Rigby Lake Drive, and they should meet at the castle.
12:19 p.m. The Reporting Party walked into the Rigby Police Department office after two juveniles were seen ringing the Reporting Party’s doorbell on Second North. One individual is wearing a black hoodie with a white baseball cap. The other is in a gray sweatshirt. An extra patrol was scheduled for the area.
5:46 p.m. A small Chihuahua ran into George & Jesse’s Les Schwab Tire Center. The dog has also been running back and forth across South State Street.
Sept 9
6:33 p.m. The Reporting Party stated that their neighbor is smoking marijuana in the apartments on Caribou Street. The landlord wanted the Reporting Party to call and get a report. A verbal warning was given.
11:03 p.m. A male is on probation and at a bar on East Main Street. His wife is at the bar and a silver Isuzu Rodeo is in the area. There is more information available from later reports in the day.
11:28 p.m. While parked at the pump and paying for gas on South State Street, her drinking ex-husband stole a gold 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with 4B license plates. There is more information available in the previous report.
Sept 10
1:13 a.m. There is a black car parked between two houses close to Third West. The suspicious circumstances on 400 North was determined to be unfounded.
6:22 a.m. Items were thrown around a vehicle on Rigby Lake Drive. The driver’s door was left open and there are several open containers.
7:00 p.m. There was a traffic accident between two Dodge Rams in a parking lot on South State Street.
Sept 11
12:45 p.m. A vehicle backed into another at the Maverik on South State Street. The traffic accident involved a white Buick and a blue pickup truck. The Reporting Party is unsure where the owners are.
9:09 p.m. A neighbor is smoking marijuana on Third West and the manager told the Reporting Party to call a specific individual.
Sept 12
1:20 a.m. The neighbors are smoking pot in the apartments across the street from the Reporting Party on Caribou Street.
12:12 p.m. There was property damage done at the South Fork Elementary School on 4100 East.
7:29 p.m. There are tire chunks on southbound lanes of Highway 20 north of exit 322.
Sept. 13
6:58 a.m. There is a one hundred counterfeit bill at a business on South State Street.
8:21 a.m. An 87-year-old female is unable to get out of bed and may possibly have food poisoning on Ramona Avenue. The patient was transported to EIRMC by Idaho Falls Ambulance.
5:01 p.m. A missing brown and gray Pit Bull Terrier without a collar is missing from Third West. It is okay to give out their phone number if the dog is found. The Reporting Party’s son can be contacted if the Reporting Party does not answer.
Sept. 14
10:25 a.m. Two people who drove in on ATV’s walked into the Reporting Party’s house on Rigby Lake Drive. They said they were going through to look at things. They left and were heading toward Squealers. One has long hair, and the other has glasses. One individual is described as heavyset. The Reporting Party would like a call back.
1:35 p.m. A car fell off of a trailer after the straps broke and assistance was requested on East Main Street. The RAM Charger is right in front of Papa Kelsey’s.
3:16 p.m. A crossing guard and several children were nearly hit while in the crosswalk on the corner of Third North and Third West. An individual started honking and an older lady was at the scene.
Sept. 15
8:08 a.m. Someone broke into the Reporting Party’s property on the Annis Highway and the fence is broken. They are unsure if anything is missing and cannot see anything missing.
1:46 p.m. Six juveniles who may all be boys took a handicapped sign during the lunch hour. There is a black Toyota Tacoma in a parking lot on North State Street. A verbal warning was given.
5:38 p.m. A driver of a pickup truck with a flatbed kept going off the road and almost hit a mailbox on the corner of Main Street and Second West.
Sept. 16
2:15 p.m. Another car door hit their car at the Dollar Tree. The other party would not give them their insurance information. One of the vehicles was a Subaru Outback.
8:57 p.m. A used napkin was found stuck in their car door while in the Broulim’s parking lot between 5:30 and 6:00 p.m. They used a Broulim’s bag to remove the napkin and to open all the car doors.
10:31 p.m. An extra patrol during the day and night was requested for the next two weeks on 3988 East. There is more information available from a previous incident logged earlier today at 8:57 p.m.
Sept. 17
4:36 p.m. Three kids are sitting on a bridge with their legs through the rail near exit 322 of Highway 20.
5:02 p.m. There are four wheelers and dirt bikes speeding on Fifth West. They are doing things that are not safe and are very loud. A verbal warning was given.
7:51 p.m. An individual is driving a wheelchair down the middle of the road on Annis Highway and Stockham Boulevard. They do not want him to get hit.
Sept. 18
9:33 a.m. A medical alarm was triggered on Annis Highway. An 80-year-old female may have possibly had a stroke, or something to do with diabetic issues. The patient was transported by Idaho Falls Ambulance.
2:44 p.m. A 69-year-old female is experiencing diabetic issues, out of breath and passed out in the garage on Second West. They think their blood sugar is low and are now in the front room sweating.
7:47 p.m. A white Ford truck with a Confederate flag is speeding and revving their engine on Third West. The incident resulted in a citation.
Sept. 19
9:09 a.m. An individual from the Bank of Commerce in Rigby got a one hundred counterfeit bill in a business deposit from another business.
9:32 a.m. A blue Dodge Dakota is going 90 miles-per-hour on Highway 20 near exit 322.
11:15 a.m. A disoriented gentleman came into the Good 2 Go on South State Street. He tried to use the vacuum, air and gas pump. He overflowed the gas and would not stop. He left in a black Toyota RAV4.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Sept. 7 to Sept. 19.
Sept 7
10:00 a.m. There are semitrucks blowing through the stop sign on 3300 East near Grant. They requested a speed sign to be put up and a follow-up call. The Reporting Party did contact Road and Bridge.
12:08 p.m. They got a check in the mail from Publishing Clearing House. They deposited it into the bank and now they want her to send the money back for insurance. The Reporting Party wants someone to come to her house.
8:13 p.m. They can hear a woman screaming and a man shouting on 200 North near Rigby. The Reporting Party is a neighbor and wants to stay anonymous.
Sept 8
12:57 p.m. A vehicle lost control and rolled on Highway 33 near Menan and the car ended up on its side. The airbags did not deploy, and they stated there are no injuries. The Reporting Party is out of the vehicle.
1:17 p.m. A large hole was dug a couple of months ago at the Cedar Cove Subdivision on 4300 East near Rigby. The location does not have an address yet. Dirt has been removed and random debris has been dumped there.
10:46 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a black Honda Accord and a deer on 4200 East near Rigby. Two males are in the vehicle, no injuries, and the airbag did not deploy. The vehicle is smoking, and part of the road is blocked.
Sept 9
3:55 a.m. They heard sounds coming across the street on 3850 East near Rigby. They think someone is going through the storage compartments. Cigarettes have also been stolen from a car.
2:30 p.m. The driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado with a cage by the back window and 1J license plates is swerving all over the road and has almost hit multiple cars on 200 North near Ririe.
2:30 p.m. Four dogs have been chasing and running in front of cars on 375 North east of Rigby. The Reporting Party is calling for his sister because she wants to stay anonymous. They cannot even walk with their kids outside. A brother-in-law has more information and videos.
Sept 10
1:08 p.m. There is a swimmer in trouble and caught in the willows near 250 North near Ririe.
2:32 p.m. A safe was stolen approximately a week ago on 4200 East near Rigby.
7:57 p.m. There is a heavy-set male in blue shorts walking around, going after security and trying to fight everyone at picnic and campground near the river on East Heise Road.
Sept 11
11:22 a.m. Someone dumped an entire tree on BLM property near Menan. The Reporting Party talked to the person of interest and asked why they could not wait for the dump to be open. They said it was fine and it was good for the environment.
6:12 p.m. The driver of a green Chevrolet Blazer with 8B license plates is swerving all over the road into the gravel and across the lines on 664 North in Roberts. They turned into a trailer park.
9:15 p.m. A white jacked up truck with the passenger side headlight out is driving slowly and stopping for 20-30 minutes on 3950 East near Rigby. They have now turned right and then left to the east. A second call came in to report a high rate of speed.
Sept 12
2:49 p.m. A blue boat was stolen from 3900 East near Rigby. The homemade boat with an unknown make or model was stolen two days ago.
5:54 p.m. There is a man chasing kids with a baseball bat on 4000 East near Rigby. The man is wearing a red shirt and a white hat. The Reporting Party is across the street in Idaho traffic safety truck. The older man came out of a garage with the bat and was yelling at the teenagers while the Reporting Party drove by.
8:09 p.m. There is a couple fighting and screaming about three of four houses down on 4200 East between Rigby and Ririe. The male got into a white 90’s Chevrolet Suburban, took off towards County Line Road, slammed his brakes at the intersection and nearly hit someone.
Sept. 13
12:11 p.m. The Reporting Party started a business with a partner and spent thousands for yard signs and advertisements. They have been removed and damaged. One of the advertisements was at Valley Wide Co-Op in Menan and may possibly have been in view of a camera. The Reporting Party does want to press charges. A business name was mentioned.
4:34 p.m. The mail was there when she left her home, and it was gone when she came back. The garage is open and nothing else is missing on 300 North near Rigby. She has not received any mail for a week except for a flyer. A package was supposed to be delivered and the Reporting Party requested a follow-up call.
10:10 p.m. The rear north back door motion alarm was triggered at Valley Wide Co-Op on 650 North in Menan. The Responsible Party is not answering.
Sept. 14
11:55 a.m. People are putting garbage in the right of way which includes concrete and baling twine on Highway 48 in Lewisville.
4:39 p.m. Her daughter bought a car in the Reporting Party’s name and forged her signature. The Reporting Party thought she was just going to be co-signing.
5:59 p.m. Individuals are trying to put up some fence posts on the road and the fence blocks the road to the Reporting Party’s house. The people are there right now. The Reporting Party and their neighbors are going down to confront them on 3685 East in Garfield.
Sept. 15
8:24 a.m. There was a hit and run at the school parking lot near the soccer fields between the high school and the middle school. They swiped the entire passenger side of the van, and their wife’s number was given.
9:33 a.m. The Reporting Party walked into the office to state that she does not know where her gun is, and it could possibly have been stolen.
7:03 p.m. The driver of a Forester Motorhome is driving very slowly and swerving all over. They are heading southbound on the Archer Highway and past the straw maze. Transportation to EIRMC by an Idaho Falls ambulance was needed.
Sept. 16
3:29 p.m. The Reporting Party would like someone to check on her mother’s house. They think there is someone in the house on Main Street in Ririe.
7:03 p.m. A big bang and possibly an explosion shook the house on 150 North near Ririe. The Reporting Party would like a follow-up call. The log was updated after they called back to state that the noise came from 150 North at a gender reveal party.
8:17 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a black Chevrolet Impala and a silver car on 300 North near Rigby. There were no injuries, the air bags did not deploy, and the traffic was not blocked. The Chevrolet is in a field.
Sept. 17
10:46 a.m. A car crashed into the trees and is still on the property on 4100 East near Lorenzo. The male driver walked away from the scene. This happened ten minutes ago, and the car is pretty damaged. The male may possibly be injured, and the Reporting Party is unsure where he is.
5:50 p.m. There was a traffic accident between a white Yukon and an older truck on the East Heise Road. The patient is conscious, breathing, screaming and bleeding from a head wound. The Reporting Party did not leave their information.
7:20 p.m. A car is parked as if it was a getaway car on 650 North in Menan. There is a male with a gun in his pocket who has been walking in and out of the store. He is wearing a black jacket and looks very nervous. There is a driver in a small red Honda Civic.
Sept. 18
3:39 p.m. There was a T-bone accident on the corner of East County Line Road and North Yellowstone Highway. They do not know if anyone is injured, and a stop sign is down.
4:52 p.m. They found a little bag and two grocery bags in the alley near First West in Ririe. There were needles in the bag. The Reporting Party has the items and would like to turn it in.
9:23 p.m. There is a truck parked in front of a house on 650 North between Roberts and Menan. The Reporting Party has not gotten a closer look at the vehicle and does not know if
there is someone in it. There have been others parked there before to steal items from the garage. They do not know the vehicles.
Sept. 19
7:34 a.m. There has been an unmarked animal control vehicle in the area every night for the past few weeks. The vehicle is left all night with multiple dogs on 3800 East near Rigby. The Reporting Party states that the vehicle leaves in the morning around 6:00 a.m. and does not come back until near 6:00 p.m. They would like a follow-up call.
6:39 p.m. There is a car with blacked out windows and no license plates on the north side of a private road in a field. The Reporting Party has stated that someone has been in there all day.
11:04 p.m. A pickup truck is in a ditch south of 250 North near Ririe and they do not know if anyone is injured. The vehicle is in the water but not submerged. Transportation by EIRMC was needed.
