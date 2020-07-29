Rigby Police Department
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for March 17 to March 23.
March 17
11:56 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Lolo Little Darlin Daycare. A female neighbor is yelling and now taking pictures.
March 18
11:06 a.m. By the Wildflower, an older male walked out in front of the reporting party’s vehicle and seemed lost. He is in pajamas and slippers.
11:29 a.m. A car has been parked in the church parking lot at E 1st S and has been there for more than a week. The reporting party states there are no plates and the car is a Mercury Milan on the north side of the church towards the ballpark. Reporting party would like contact.
March 19
10:55 a.m. Public service call for a funeral escort. They will be going to the Annis Little cemetery.
6:11 p.m. Call to keep the peace while a female who was previously living with the reporting party comes to get her things. The reporting party is afraid of her and her father retaliating. The office received another call from the father of the female stating they would like an officer to stand by while she gathered some belongings from the residence. They will be waiting outside in their Dodge.
March 20
4:44 p.m. Disturbance at Scotty’s. A male is claiming to have “the disease” and is wearing black shoes, face mask, blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt.
March 21
There were no incidents recorded for March 21.
March 22
3:32 p.m. Reporting party states that their sons’ step father has hit them. The males are 11, 8 and 6 and the reporting party is wondering what he can do.
9:19 p.m. Report of a suspicious person at W 1st S. Person is wearing a dark coat and has a small dog inside the coat. Also wearing khaki pants with a hat. Person stated they were looking for a ride, light blue jeans and dark coat and glasses, said their truck broke down.
March 23
11:15 a.m. Public service request for a funeral escort. Need help through the lights, heading eastbound to cemetery in Archer.
9:19 p.m. Report of a suspicious person at N 1st W. There are two trucks in the parking lot for 20 to 30 minutes, and the party is closing the store. They are concerned to leave with cash from sales and would like an officer to respond.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for March 17 to March 23.
March 17
9:20 a.m. Located in Menan, a male is at the back window yelling obscenities. Stated he was going to slash the reporting party’s tires. There are no known weapons or intoxication. A written warning was issued.
12:00 p.m. The reporting party’s son was bit by a dog at N 2743 E in Roberts. It did not break the skin but son is a six-year-old. No medical assistance was requested but the reporting party stated they would like to talk to a deputy to sign a complaint. A written warning was issued to the owner.
7:44 p.m. Traffic complaint in Roberts of a couple of kids flying up and down the road on a motorcycle and a 4-wheeler. It has been going on most of the day. Reporting party does not need contact. Located at E 671 N.
March 18
11:14 a.m. At N 2858 E in Roberts, a male assaulted the reporting party who was there to repossess a vehicle.
5:33 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at N 3988 E in Rigby. A helicopter landed in the cul-de-sac. It was a blue Seater that landed and then took off and landed in the next one. Reporting party stated they do not need contact but can be if there are more questions. Party advises that the helicopter is blue/silver in color and they have a video.
March 19
5:22 a.m. Report of a vehicle fire at E 642 N in Roberts. A chicken coop exploded and there are propane tanks nearby. Received several calls.
1:25 p.m. Report of check fraud at N 4000 E in Rigby. $472,346 in checks were given to the reporting party with no money to cover them. The call resulted in an arrest.
March 20
4:52 a.m. Residential fire at E 170 N in Rigby. There’s a fire inside of the oven and they did close the oven.
7:49 a.m. Report of a vicious animal at N 4300 E in Rigby. Neighbor has a white standard Poodle that chases after the reporting party’s horses. The party is worried about the dog killing one of his new thoroughbred colts and would like contact from a deputy. A verbal warning was issued.
10:05 a.m. Vehicle vandalism reported in Lewisville. The reporting party stated he needs to make a police report about vandalism that occurred last night in his salvage yard. No security cameras are working at this time but they busted the windows out of four cars.
March 21
11:07 a.m. Report of theft at N 4100 E. Reporting party states the fence at the front of the property has been stolen. The reporting party has been gone for two weeks.
12:44 p.m. There are four horses in a field and have been wandering the neighborhood on Scott Lyman. The reporting party has a corral they could be put in if need be and has water they can access.
March 22
12:58 p.m. Animal report in Lewisville. Two dogs came into the reporting party’s backyard and attacked his chickens, one chicken was killed.
4:14 p.m. Medical fall in Hamer. A 60-year-old female was thrown from a mule, not bleeding. Located on desert of Snake River Plain six miles north of Hamer and 6-7 miles west of I-15. She did lose consciousness but is refusing medical. Mud Lake ambulance did check on the female.
March 23
10:10 a.m. Some cows jumped the fence for the feed lot and are in the alfalfa field nearby. Reported at N 4950 E in Rigby.
1:08 p.m. The reporting party is a passerby that works for the Department of Land Management. Stating there are three separate fires on the eastern side of I-15, two miles south of Sage. States it’s moving northeast.
7:37 p.m. Report in Menan of a neighbor’s dog that’s trying to get into the reporting party’s goat pen. States this is an ongoing problem. Resulted in a written warning.